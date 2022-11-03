Jimmy Kimmel says he lost fans over Donald Trump criticism





Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has made it clear he’s not a fan of former President Donald Trump with years of monologues and skits on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! But the comedian recently said he faced consequences.

On the latest episode of the Stitchers Naked Lunch podcast, Kimmel spoke to hosts David Wild and Phil Rosenthal about his views on President No. 45 and brought those views to his late-night show.

Did ABC ever tell you, Hey, can’t you just attack this side and fire a little bit because you were going to lose these people? asked Rosenthal.

Like at the beginning of this whole thing like Trump…it was sort of a hint, Kimmel said. But I just said, look, I get it. I mean, I don’t disagree.

Kimmel said he lost half my fan [base], perhaps more than that, due to his coverage of Trump and recalled that he was the most popular talk show host among Republican viewers before the former star took office. apprentice. He said he knew where ABC’s concerns were coming from, but he held firm.

I just said, look, if this is what you want to do, I understand and I don’t blame you, but I’m not going to do it, he told the podcast hosts. So, you know, if you want someone else to host the show, then that’s fine. It is OK for me. I’m not going to do it like that.

Kimmel said the network agreed to her terms, adding: They knew I was serious.

ABC representatives did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Thursday.

Rosenthal praised Kimmel and fellow late-night personalities Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, for doing the public a favor by being the guys who make us feel like we’re not alone.

Kimmel began taking shots at Trump as early as 2015 when he and correspondent Guillermo mocked Trump’s foreign policy. And when Trump appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2016, Kimmel mocked some of his controversial comments with a fake children’s book and criticized Trump’s proposed Muslim ban.

Isn’t it un-American and wrong to discriminate against people based on their religion? he asked Trump.

In 2017, Kimmels’ beef with the former president got personal. In a moving monologue, he revealed his newborn son was born with a condition that affected his heart. In light of her son’s diagnosis, Kimmel said children would be greatly affected by Trump’s proposed cuts to the National Institute of Health. He then repeated his health concerns in October 2020 ahead of the presidential election.

Kimmel continued his digs throughout Trump’s presidential term and after. As recently as Tuesday, Kimmel lambasted Trump for his endorsement of rapper Kanye Ye West and for his potential testimony for the January 6 hearings.

Typically, when Donald Trump is sworn in, it ends in divorce, he said.

Kimmel told the Naked Lunch podcast that he believed Trump was responsible for the attack on the Nations Capitol and that he “[wants] be on the air when Donald Trump goes to jail.

I still believe that justice triumphs in America and I know there were a billion different examples to the contrary, but there just seemed to be too many different cases against him, he said. I mean, how can you commit so many crimes and be so unethical and just be so terrible, and get away with it?

