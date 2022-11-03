Ray of Hope: Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Blue tick accusation with Elon





As the world continues to talk about the new normal that Elon Musk has presented before them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come as a beacon of hope for many. Turkey’s president has told the world that he will speak with Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, about his decision to charge $8 a month for any verified account from now on. He could also try to negotiate with the billionaire Elon, because the general public is ready to pay 5 dollars instead of 8 dollars. In an interview, the Turkish President expressed concern over the blue tick issue. He promised to talk with Elon about his company’s new policy. “It might be different for us,” Erdogan said when asked about the new blue check cost. “We could also do diplomacy with him,” he jokes. Many users participated in a survey that took place recently. The result showed that more than 80% of total voters are unwilling to pay $8 a month for something that was supposed to be free. The remaining 10% agreed to pay a negotiated sum of $5 per month if paying the bills became costly for the world’s richest man. Why is the blue tick so important? A blue checkmark next to the username on the microblogging platform verifies that it belongs to that particular person, and that it is their real account. This feature is beneficial as it filters fake accounts of public figures, celebrities and the authenticity of business accounts. This feature is currently free and most features are free as well. Elon Musk acquired Twitter last month after a six-month battle inside and outside the courtroom. After the acquisition, the first thing he did was remove top executives from the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal. Since Elon acquired Twitter, the platform and the people associated with it have gone through several changes. Many engineers and specialists have had to overwork themselves without a vacation to prove their potential against Elon. 1. A content moderation committee has been set up to deal with fake accounts and spam. 2. The arrival of Elon’s own team in the platform of his various companies like Tesla and SpaceX 3. Dismissal of employees from companies. 4. Finally, charge $8 for any verified account. However, Musk assured his audience that Twitter will provide the best of the best features for verified accounts. Subscribers will get priority in replies, fewer ads, the ability to post longer videos and audios, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techstory.in/ray-of-hope-recep-tayyip-erdogan-to-talk-about-the-charge-for-blue-tick-with-elon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos