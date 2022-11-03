Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister, injured in gun attack





ISLAMABAD-

A gunman in eastern Pakistan opened fire on a campaign truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, injuring him lightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said . Nine other people were also injured.

The shooter was immediately arrested at the protest rally, and police later released video of him in custody, allegedly confessing to the shooting and claiming he acted alone. It is not known under what conditions he made his statement.

“Only Imran Khan was my target,” said the suspect, identified as Faisal Butt by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

Khan, 70, underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, tweeted Omar Ayub Khan, a senior member of the former prime minister’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Khan was seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image from the protest.

The shooting was an “assassination attempt”, party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told protesters in Wazirabad. He added that “it was an attack on the whole of Pakistan” and vowed that the people would take revenge.

The violence, which follows Khan’s ousting as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April, has raised new concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a country with a long history of political violence. and assassinations.

Since the vote in parliament, Khan has mobilized mass rallies across the nuclear nation of 225 million, stoking crowds by claiming he was the victim of a plot by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — allegations that the Prime Minister and Washington deny.

The Home Office said the government had ordered an investigation into the incident.

The attack happened in Wazirabad district in the eastern province of Punjab, where the former cricket star turned Islamist politician was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading for the capital Islamabad. The convoy is part of his campaign to force the government to hold early elections.

District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and nine others injured in the attack.

Among the injured was Faisal Javed, an MP from Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a video statement, with bloodstained clothes, he said the attack would not stop Khan’s protest march to Islamabad, and Khan’s supporters gathered in different parts of the country after the shooting.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemned the attack.

Khan was at odds with the powerful Pakistani army and refused to stop his plans to march on the capital. The military said that although Khan had the democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one would be allowed to destabilize the country. Authorities in Islamabad have already deployed additional security around the city to deter any clashes or violence.

The attack came less than a week after Khan started his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, with thousands of supporters.

Earlier, Chaudhry said they planned to enter Islamabad on Friday.

Sharif’s government said there would be no snap elections and the next ballot would be held as scheduled in 2023.

Khan’s latest challenge to government comes after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as prime minister.

Khan, who challenged the disqualification in an ongoing court case, said he would sue chief election commissioner Sikandara Raja, who was behind the decision, for calling him a “dishonest person”.

Pakistan has a decades-long history of political assassinations. Benazir Bhutto, the first democratically elected female leader of a Muslim country, was killed in 2007.

Her father, former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was ousted by General Mohammed Zia ul-Haq in a 1977 coup and hanged two years later for plotting to kill a political rival.

Zia died in a plane crash in 1988 which investigators said appeared to be sabotage. This accident also killed the American ambassador and 28 other people.

The new violence comes as the impoverished country grapples with the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,735 people and displaced 33 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/pakistan-s-ex-pm-imran-khan-wounded-in-shooting-at-protest-1.6137123 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos