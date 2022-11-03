Judge says he will appoint independent monitor for Donald Trump’s business





NEW YORK (AP) A Manhattan judge said Thursday he would appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, restricting his company’s ability to freely enter into deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered the Trump Organization’s outside watchdog as he presides over a trial in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely deceived banks and others on the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name. .

James’ office says the Trump Organization continues to engage in fraud and has taken steps to avoid potential lawsuit penalties, such as incorporating a new entity in Delaware named Trump Organization LLC almost identical to the name. of the original company in September, just before the lawsuit was filed.

Engoron, in an 11-page order, prohibited the Trump Organization from selling or transferring non-cash assets without giving the court and James’ office 14 days notice. The monitor to be appointed will be responsible for ensuring company compliance and will immediately report any violations to the court and to attorneys for both parties.

The Trump Organization must also grant the Monitor access to its financial statements, asset valuations and other information, must provide a full and accurate description of the corporate structure, and must give the Monitor notice at least 30 days of any potential restructuring, refinancing or sale of assets. , said Engoron.

READ MORE: Opening statements begin in Trump Organization tax evasion criminal trial

The company must also pay for the monitor, he said.

Engoron’s decision to appoint a monitor is just the latest decision he has made against Trump or his interests. While presiding over disputes over subpoenas issued in the James investigation, the judge, a Democrat, scorned Trump and fined him $110,000 after he delayed turning over documents, and he forced to sit down for a deposition. In that testimony, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

James, a Democrat, is asking for $250 million and a permanent ban on Trump, a Republican, from doing business in the state. In the meantime, she wants an independent monitor to review and approve some of the company’s major business decisions, including any sale or transfer of assets and any potential corporate restructuring.

Our goal in doing this is not to impact the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization,” James’ lead attorney Kevin Wallace said. He said the desired oversight would be limited and not involve complexities, such as the number of golf rounds or hotel rooms booked in a given year.

The Trump Organization has a persistent record of disobeying existing court orders, Wallace said. It shouldn’t be the job of the court or the attorney general to spend the next year looking over their shoulder to make sure assets aren’t sold or the company isn’t restructured.

Trump sued James in Florida on Wednesday, seeking to prevent him from exercising control over the family trust that controls his business. Trump’s 35-page complaint rehashed some claims from his previously dismissed lawsuit against James in federal court in New York, including that his investigation of him is a political witch hunt.

Wallace said at Thursday’s hearing that James’ office is seeking to end ongoing fraudulent activity within the Trump Organization “and wants safeguards to be put in place so that the company cannot simply sell assets, such as the Trump Tower and an office building at 40 Wall Street, which could potentially be used to pay for a potential lawsuit judgment.

READ FULL: Jan 6 Donald Trump Subpoena Commissions

Trump Organization attorney Christopher Kise responded that the company has no plans to divest those properties, which together he says are worth at least $250 million. The “Trump entities aren’t going anywhere,” he added.

Kise argued that James’ lawsuit is making a lot of noise about common and bona fide disagreements in the real estate industry. If the banks that lent Trump money felt he or the company had acted improperly, they would have spoken, Kise said.

There is no problem. There is no case here, Kise said. It’s mind-numbing to see a receiver inserting itself into these complex transactions on behalf of the owner of this property.

Engoron disputed at least one aspect of Kise’s reasoning, asking if there was really a bona fide disagreement when Trump claimed his Trump Tower penthouse was three times its actual size and $200 million more.

Regarding the new Trump entity that caused concern from James’s office, Kise said the company listed in a New York company filing as the Trump Organization II had nothing to do with the dodging potential penalties from James’ lawsuit, but rather consolidating pay issues that have arisen in other settings.

Kise did not provide additional details. Trump Organizations’ payroll practices are among issues raised in the company’s criminal fraud trial in Manhattan, which was halted Tuesday and is expected to resume Monday after a witness tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/judge-says-hell-appoint-an-independent-monitor-for-donald-trumps-company The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos