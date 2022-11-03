No end in sight to Xi Jinpings COVID-19 nightmare

In northwest Xinjing city, residents say they lack food; parts of Wuhan where the pandemic began three years ago have been locked down; crowds took to the streets of Lhasa in Tibet to protest; while scenes of workers at iPhone maker Foxconn’s biggest factory in central China scaling fences and walking for miles to flee an outbreak made headlines around the world.

In Lanzhou, a city in western China, residents complained online that they had been locked down for weeks, even though there were only a handful of infections. The backlash worsened after the father of a three-year-old boy who died of carbon monoxide poisoning blamed the city’s lockdown for his son’s death.

No help was provided. This series of events caused the death of my child, the father, Tuo Shilei, was quoted by Reuters after being delayed at various checkpoints as he tried to rush his son to hospital. Similar stories are emerging across China, but Xi Jinping is stepping up his all-out war against COVID-19.

Cases on the rise

Any hope that local authorities would ease restrictions after last months’ Communist Party National Congress was sidelined has been short-lived. Instead, an almost religious zeal for Xi’s pledge to rid China of a virus, which many Chinese believe could kill them, is sweeping the country. At the same time, cases are on the rise again.

With the number of COVID cases rising in major cities in October, China now faces the most serious challenge to its containment policy in months, said Ernan Cui, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing.

More than 80% of major cities reported cases last month, with the spread fueled by holiday travel and new subvariants. The economic cost of controlling these outbreaks is clearly rising, with major cities including Guangzhou now imposing tough new restrictions on movement and activity.

The economic risks of trying to contain COVID-19, something Australia and other countries backed down from last year, were underscored by the situation at Foxconn’s Zhenghou factory.

Like many manufacturing plants in China, it operated in a closed-loop system, meaning workers effectively live on-site for weeks or even months without leaving. This is designed to ward off the risk of infection and ensure production is not disrupted.

Analysts like Cui say the danger now is that local authorities are so eager to fly under Beijing’s radar that they will refrain from reporting cases and lock down communities only to find they are facing cases that spiral out of control, and it’s too late.

Impossible task

Despite the heavy shutdowns, COVID cases in China remain remarkably low at around 2,000 a day in a country of 1.4 billion people, although cases rose to 3,200 on Wednesday this week.

If there’s a country in the world with strict government controls and a security apparatus to fight COVID-19, it’s China. However, medical experts say the rest of the world has realized that this is an impossible task and that the Chinese leadership will eventually find a way out of the situation.

For now, that looks like a tough call. Trapped by their own propaganda that has focused on the large death toll from COVID-19 in countries like the United States, China’s leaders are expected to use an extreme twist to turn the tide. They also encouraged the public to fear COVID-19, which many people in China still view as a potentially deadly virus.

For many in China, that might be the case. The country’s less effective vaccines and a fragile healthcare system that would be easily overwhelmed if the virus went unchecked mean Xi cannot afford to suddenly ease restrictions. If the number of cases recorded in Taiwan and Hong Kong were applied to mainland China, the death toll would be in the millions.

Experts say there is a way out over time, however. China has so far refused more effective mRNA vaccines developed in Western countries, although it could potentially develop its own. Indonesia already produces an mRNA vaccine developed by China. It could also do more to increase vaccination rates for older people.

Economic damage

In the short term, economic damage rather than public unrest will worry Beijing more than anything else. Public dissent is easy to manage in China where the internet is censored and the police and military can easily quell a riot. The economic damage is less so.

Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after a rumor circulated in the market that the government had set up a committee to consider abolishing zero-COVID by March. The government quickly put an end to this speculation, but the market reaction, which also briefly supported iron ore prices, was a sign of investor desperation at the good news.

China faces other economic headwinds in addition to COVID-zero, including weak exports, a real estate crisis and a possible global recession. However, the disruptions caused by COVID-19 will not help construction activity and demand for Australian commodities such as iron ore. The China Iron Ore and Steel Association (CISA) warned this week that iron ore prices will remain weak as the industry grapples with severe conditions, including COVID control measures. -19.

As parts of Shanghai grapple with quarantines, the city is hosting its annual export expo called China International Import Expo (CIIE) which Xi opened virtually on Friday. Hundreds of Australian exporters, business leaders and trade ministers would travel to China for the event ahead of the pandemic. Now the country’s borders are closed, making it difficult for anyone from abroad to participate.

Nearly three years after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, the rest of the world has moved on, but China is still dealing with the virus the same way it did in early 2020. Will it last and what the implications will be for trading partners like Australia, is still unclear.