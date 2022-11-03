BBC breached impartiality rules with presenter Boris Johnson’s quip





Martine Croxall couldn’t hide her joy at the news (Picture: BBC) The BBC judged that it breached impartiality rules when a presenter celebrated Boris Johnson’s withdrawal from the Tory leadership race. Martine Croxall was at the helm of an edition of The Papers when she rejoiced the former prime minister was no longer contesting the race, which was won by Rishi Sunak, despite claiming to have 102 nominations. At the time, she said it was possible that she violated the rules of impartiality. Responding to complaints from viewers, the BBC said in a statement: On this broadcast, several remarks and reactions from the presenter caused a significant risk that the public might believe opinions were being expressed about the Conservative leadership race. Also, there has not been enough counterattack and challenge to some of the views expressed by guests on the program. Overall, this meant that this edition of The Papers did not meet our editorial standards, as it gave the public the opportunity to infer an editorial stance from the BBC. She was speaking about Boris Johnson’s withdrawal from the Tory leadership race (Picture: Adrian Dennis WPA Pool/Getty Images) He added: This does not sit well with the BBC’s commitment to editorial impartiality. During her presentation of the programme, Ms Croxall said: Well, this is all very exciting, isn’t it? Am I allowed to be so happy? Well I am. In her first question to her guest, she also remarked: Can we even show you the first few pages right now, have they arrived? No, they haven’t arrived. It’s kind of, you know, lastminute.com isn’t it? Because all the first pages were probably outdated by the time we received them. After: BBC

Later, she added: I'm probably breaking some kind of terrible rule of impartiality due to laughing. At the time, the BBC said: It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to meet our standards, and those processes have been activated. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .

