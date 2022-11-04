G20 brings together top faith leaders to find faith-based solutions to global crises





Bali, Indonesia-R20 (Religion 20), a G20 engagement group, has brought together some of the world’s most prominent religious leaders and civil society actors to harness the power of the world’s religions to address challenges urgent issues – ranging from climate change to conflict resolution, on November 3 in Bali, Indonesia. The forum’s opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Muhammad Abdulkarim Al Issa, Head of Muslim World League, Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama, Yahya Cholil Staquf and President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. A virtual address was also delivered by His Holiness Pope Francis. On the final day, a statement on religious understanding will be released – including a call to harness the role of faith and religions on the global stage for environmental protection days before COP27. The first ever R20 was organized by two of the largest Islamic non-governmental organizations in the world, the Muslim World League (MWL) and the Indonesian Nahdlatul Ulam (NU) which together have hundreds of millions of followers across the world. R20 takes place between November 2 and 3, before the main summit of heads of state and government made up of the world’s most economically powerful nations between November 15 and 16. This year’s forum, titled “Revealing and Nurturing Religion as a Source of Global Solutions,” provides moral leadership in a time of unprecedented economic turmoil. The main agenda items being discussed include: preventing the weaponization of religious identity, the role of world religions in preserving the climate and the environment, reducing the spread of community hatred, addressing historical grievances and moving towards reconciliation, recontextualizing obsolete and problematic religious tenets, countering radicalization and countering the persecution of religious minorities. Religious leaders are also expected to make a notable environmental statement – ​​which must take place 3 days before the start of COP27. Discussing the strategic focus of the upcoming conference, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of MWL and Co-Chair of the Forum, said: “Today’s major global challenges are not simply political or economic. These are moral challenges. And getting the world out of these crises requires moral and spiritual leadership. That’s why this year, the world’s religious leaders are for the first time part of one of the world’s largest political and governmental forums, the G20. It is time we recognize that religion and faith must be part of the solution to global political crises.” He added “it is imperative that we translate the values ​​of R20 into concrete steps that make a tangible difference in the world. It is in this context that I am announcing the launch of the East-West Bridge Building Initiative here at R20 – a new NGO designed to use faith diplomacy to build bridges between diverse groups around the world. It is important that we go beyond the “repetitive” dialogue that has had little impact to facilitate cooperation between nations and peoples. “I am also proud to announce the creation of a new humanitarian fund for war victims everywhere – including of course – in Ukraine. The Muslim world has an important role to play in providing such assistance to victims of conflict on the world stage. Yahya Cholil Staquf, Chairman General of Nahdlatul Ulama, said, “R20 is an initiative to infuse geopolitical and economic power structures with moral and spiritual values ​​so that humanity can seek effective solutions to its many crises.” He added, “We are proud to partner with the Muslim World League, the largest Muslim organization in the world.” Pope Francis said, “We all have a moral obligation to care for the earth, which is our common home, preserving for future generations the divine gift of creation.” Archbishop Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria said, “Nigeria could be a test for whatever we decide at this conference.” Professor Mary Ann Glendon of Harvard Law School said: “It is a milestone for the G20 to recognize the role of religion in the discourse. Going forward, we might consider this a turning point, a kind of historic moment. »

