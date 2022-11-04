Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan injured in apparent assassination attempt





Imran Khan has been shot and wounded in an apparent assassination attempt, an act of violence against one of Pakistan’s most popular and influential political leaders that has shocked the country.

Khan, 70, who was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April, suffered a leg injury and was not in critical condition, Pakistani officials said. President Arif Alvi wrote on Twitter that Khan was safe but injured with a few bullets in the leg and hopefully not critical.

Officials said an assailant fired on Khans’ convoy as the former leader passed through the town of Wazirabad, part of a week-long march intended to challenge Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government. Video from the scene captured a flurry of gunfire as Khan stood on an open-top truck surrounded by supporters.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party officials said one person was killed and seven injured in the shooting. The PTI posted on Twitter a video of Faisal Javed Khan, a senator, with bloodstains and bandages on his face. Officials added that one person had been arrested.

Sharif harshly condemned the attack. Violence should have no place in the politics of our country, the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. He said he had ordered the interior minister to report the incident immediately.

Ahsan Iqbal, planning minister and senior official of the ruling Sharifs party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said: Thank goodness [Khan] is secure.

Since his dismissal as prime minister, Khans’ support has soared as his populist message strikes a chord at a time of painful inflation.

The former cricket star launched the march through Punjab province to the capital Islamabad last Friday in a bid to drum up enough support to topple Sharif as prime minister and force a snap election.

After the shooting, Khan was taken to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore. A PTI leader told the FT that Khan is expected to recover soon.

Pakistans Dawn newspaper quoted Imran Ismail, a senior PTI official who stood by Khan when he was attacked, as saying the shots were clearly aimed at him. The bullet was meant to kill, not scare, Ismail said.

Pakistan has a dark history of political violence. In 2007, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by a suicide bomber during an election rally.

Thursday’s shooting comes at a volatile time in Pakistani politics, with rival political leaders engaged in an increasingly tense public confrontation. Khan and government leaders have frequently leveled bitter allegations against each other in recent months.

Video capture shows Imran Khan receiving help after being shot in the leg in Wazirabad Urdu Media/Reuters

Azeema Cheema, director of Verso Consulting, said the attack appeared to echo the 2007 murder of Bhutto and the 2011 assassination of notorious Punjab governor Salman Taseer.

The shooting had opened a Pandora’s box that risked heightening political tensions and could lead to further violence, Cheema said. Despite the haughty political rhetoric of recent months, this red line [of violence] had not yet been crossed, she said.

Local TV stations aired a video of what they said was Khans’ alleged attacker confessing to attacking the former prime minister. The man accused Khan of misleading people and said: I did my best to kill him.

Khan was first elected in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform but faced economic challenges during his tenure, paving the way for his impeachment.

Last month, Pakistan’s Election Commission banned Khan from office over allegations that he mishandled gifts he received while prime minister. Many analysts, however, expect the decision to be reversed in time for him to contest national elections, which are due to be held no later than next year.

Khan has also engaged in a rare confrontation with the powerful Pakistani military, which last week publicly criticized his unconstitutional wishes. The military condemned the attack.

On Monday, Khan wrote of the crowds accompanying him on the march to the capital that for six months he had witnessed a revolution.

[The] the only question is will it be sweet through the ballot box or destructive through bloodshed? Khan wrote.

