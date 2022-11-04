Turkey’s Erdogan is a powerful player in the war in Ukraine after the fall of Russia





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has become a key bridge between Russia and Ukraine.

He played a critical role in efforts on Wednesday to get Russia to drop its threat to block grain exports.



As Russia becomes more and more isolated, Turkey’s role is becoming more and more important in the negotiations. When Russia backtracked earlier this week on its threats to block grain shipments out of Ukraine, it was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan who was among the first to break the news. Addressing the Turkish parliament, Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had informed his Turkish counterpart that the deal would resume shortly. Russian state news agency TASS later reported the agreement was reached thanks to the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey. As Russia increasingly isolates itself, both diplomatically and economically, Turkey’s role is becoming increasingly important. Throughout the conflict, the country has walked a thin line. He refused to sanction Russia and gave refuge to Russian-sanctioned oligarchs, even though he condemned war. In September, Erdoan, who has had his own tensions with leaders in Europe and Washington, says PBS News Hour that Russia must not only withdraw from the territory taken since February 24, but that it must also “return Crimea to its rightful owners”. “The lands that were invaded will be returned to Ukraine,” he added. Even so, Turkey is one of the few countries that seems able to bring both sides to the table, with Erdoan increasingly positioning himself as a key regional player in talks between Russia and Ukraine. The original grain export deal was negotiated by Turkey, with the United Nations, in an effort to avert a major global hunger crisis, with Russia and Ukraine being the world’s largest grain exporters . Erdoan also played an important role in a prisoner swap in which Russia freed Ukrainian commanders who had operated from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. These were individuals whom Moscow had previously threatened to bring before a military tribunal and possibly execute. And he organized preliminary peace talks between the countries in Istanbul in March, which went nowhere. At home, Erdoan faces a tougher time, heading into an election year with a strong economic headwind and one of the highest inflation rates in the world. Yet on the international stage, this latest development could lead the West to increasingly rely on Turkish influence in the months to come. After this latest development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked Erdoan for “his active participation in the preservation of the grain agreement, for his unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. Later in the day, Erdogan told Turkish TV channel ATV that he had discussed with Zelenskyy sending grain to African countries and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered him to send grain first. cereals to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan, given the situation on the ground. the. Those who have followed developments in recent months are increasingly aware of Erdoan’s growing role and influence. “[I] mentioned that Ankara [Turkey’s capital] might have the last word here, but I didn’t expect them to have so much influence over Putin,” wrote Andrei Sizov, the director of SovEcon, an agricultural market research firm. Twitter Wednesday. “I really wonder what Erdoan’s secret is.”

