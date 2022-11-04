President Xi Jinping holds talks with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

On the afternoon of November 3, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania at the Great Hall of the People during his state visit to China. The two presidents announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

President Xi noted that President Hassan is the first African head of state China has received after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). This says a lot about the close ties between the two countries and the important place of Sino-African relations in the Chinese diplomatic agenda. President Xi recalled that during his visit to Tanzania in 2013, he emphasized the principle of sincerity, concrete results, friendship and good faith to guide China’s cooperation with African countries. It has now become the basic policy guiding China’s solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries. Under the new circumstances, the healthy growth of China-Tanzania relations not only advances the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but also bears great significance for building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era. .

President Xi briefed President Hassan on the work of the 20th CPC National Congress. He stressed that from now on, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country for all. respects and to advance rejuvenation. of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese road to modernization. Modernization does not mean westernization. China has already found a development path suited to its national conditions. Chinese modernization is rooted in China’s own realities, with characteristics unique to the Chinese context. Both the CCP and the Tanzanian Revolutionary Party (CCM) have a historic mission to strengthen themselves and the country they govern. The CPC will expand exchanges and cooperation with the CCM and support the curriculum and operation of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School.

President Xi stressed that China views its relations with Tanzania from a strategic perspective and will always be a trustworthy friend of Tanzania. In the future, the two sides should push forward friendship and cooperation in all fields, in line with the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. China firmly supports Tanzania in upholding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and exploring a development path suited to Tanzania’s conditions. China and Tanzania will continue to show firm support on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns. China will further increase its imports of specialized products from Tanzania and help Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Tanzania, so as to contribute to Tanzania’s economic and social development. China stands ready to exchange experiences and best practices with Tanzania on rural revitalization and support the improvement of livelihoods there.

President Xi stressed that the Tazara Railway marks a milestone in China-Tanzania and China-Africa friendship. Even when China was poor, it tightened its belt to help its African brothers build this railway. Now that China is more developed, it is in a better position to act on the principle of sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith, to help our African friends achieve common development and to build a Sino- stronger African continent with a shared future in the new era. In the growing China-Africa relationship, both sides should stick to the general direction of mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual learning and mutual assistance. China and Africa should build on their centuries-old traditional friendship, uphold the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and show greater historic initiative to advance China-Africa friendship. ‘Africa. China’s continued development will create new opportunities for Africa. China will accelerate the implementation of the nine ongoing initiatives for cooperation with Africa. With special emphasis on infrastructure, we will continue to develop new drivers for China-Africa cooperation through trade, investment and financing. China stands ready to work with African countries to uphold basic norms governing international relations, including the five principles of peaceful coexistence, actively operationalize the Global Development Initiative, increase the representation and voice of developing countries. in global governance and do more to create a community with a shared future for humanity.

President Hassan noted that she was delighted and honored to be invited to visit China soon after the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress. This visit testifies to the high level of relations between Tanzania and China. On behalf of the CCM and the Tanzanian government, President Hassan once again extended warm congratulations on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress and the re-election of President Xi as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Tanzania regards China as its best friend and will always be a trusted partner for China. With the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Tanzania will work with China to enhance practical cooperation at all levels, take the relationship to a new level and make it a model for Africa-China relations in the new time. Tanzania will continue to firmly support China on issues relating to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and other core interests of China. President Hassan expressed his gratitude for China’s support in the development of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere School of Leadership and expressed the hope of the six sister parties in southern Africa to intensify experience sharing with China on national governance in order to achieve better development. The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has not only boosted the development of African countries in various fields, but also had a demonstrative effect in boosting other countries’ cooperation with Africa and helped to strengthen the position Africa International. Tanzania will continue to actively participate and support the development of FOCAC. The Global Development Initiative introduced by President Xi is very timely and conducive to addressing today’s global challenges. Tanzania will work with China to operationalize this initiative and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The two Heads of State agreed to:

maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and dialogue, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels between localities, legislatures and political parties of the two countries;

expand the scale of bilateral trade, increase the level of trade and economic cooperation, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, push forward infrastructure cooperation projects, enhance industrial complementarity and material cooperation. production capacity, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as manufacturing and processing, green development and digital economy;

strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, hold a China-Tanzania Tourism and Culture Year at the appropriate time, encourage more exchanges between scholars and media of the two countries, and advance friendship between the two peoples;

strengthen cooperation in international and multilateral frameworks, intensify communication and cooperation on climate change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and jointly uphold international fairness, justice and common interests of both sides.

After the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents covering trade, investment, development cooperation, digital economy, green development and blue economy. Both parties issued aJoint statement on the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Ahead of the talks, President Xi held a welcoming ceremony for President Hassan at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Upon President Hassan’s arrival at the Great Hall of the People, a 21-gun salute was fired into Tiananmen Square to greet him. Seventeen honor guards lined the steps on both sides of the red carpet to greet her, and trumpeters blew horns to welcome her. The two presidents went to the reviewing gallery, after which the military band played the national anthems of the two countries. Accompanied by President Xi, President Hassan then reviewed the People’s Liberation Army guard of honor and watched the parade.

After the talks, President Xi hosted a welcome banquet for President Hassan at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi and He Lifeng, among others, were present at the events.