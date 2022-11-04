Man who shot Imran Khan says Khan is misleading people





The man who shot former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the leg during his chowk Azad Rallyat Zafar Ali Khan in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022 was arrested by Pakistani police the same day. The arrested assailant, identified as Faisal Butt by Punjab police, confessed to committing the crime and said he shot Imran Khan as he deceived people.

In his confession, Faisal Butt said: “I did this because Imran Khan was deceiving people. I couldn’t tolerate this. Therefore, I shot him. I tried to kill him. Only Imran Khan and no one else.

Faisal Butt added, “I was thinking about doing it because there were decks playing out loud when the Azaan was going on there. Come to think of it, my conscience didn’t see those things as good. I was convinced to do it that very morning. On the contrary, I thought of shooting him from the day he left Lahore and took his walk. Since then it was clear to me that I should not spare him.

When asked if he was part of a group, he replied that he was acting alone. Faisal Butt added: “No one is with me. No strength is supporting me. I am all alone. I came here on my own bike from home. I parked my bike near my uncle’s shop. He runs a motorcycle showroom.

Videos of the incident have emerged which show a man had tried to arrest Faisal by snatching the gun from him.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is believed to be out of harm’s way after three gunshot wounds to his leg. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan blamed Home Minister Rana Salaullah for the attack. Imran Khan also reportedly expressed concern for those injured in the stampede that followed the sudden attack.

On Thursday, November 3, the former head of Pakistani Prime Minister Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, was reportedly injured by gunfire near his Azadi walking container. The shooting reportedly took place when the Imran Khans container was anchored in Wazirabad on Thursday afternoon. Imran Khan was transported on a stretcher to a hospital surrounded by a security cordon.

According to the reports, besides the PTI leader, one person was killed and four other Tehreek-e-Insaf party officials including a senior PTI chief senator, Faisal Javaid, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf were also killed. bullet wounds. offensive.

