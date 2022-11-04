Latest from Trump: Trump tells rally to vote in giant red wave as he rages against armed justice system





Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Trump supporters to boo Paul Pelosi

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump is on stage at a Save America rally in Sioux City, Iowa, speaking in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave, he told the crowd, vowing to end Nancy Pelosis’ career once and for all.

Among those warming up the crowd before the former president took the floor was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who vowed to pursue an investigation into Hunter Biden if re-elected.

Before him, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made the crowd boo Paul Pelosi before saying President Pelosis’ husband should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him in their home, with the intention of attacking his wife. Mr Pelosi was discharged from hospital earlier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, much to the anger of former presidents, the judge overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud trial against the Trump Organization, Mr. Trump and his family, has ruled that an independent monitor will oversee company, restricting its ability to do business.

Additionally, CNN reports that, as a Trump 2024 run seems likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel to oversee investigations into the Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago documents in his subject. A flurry of activity is expected after the mid-terms.

HighlightsView latest update 1667523621Still angry over 2020 election loss, Trump says he was screwed

Your favorite president apologizes to all those young people that your favorite president has been had.

Oliver O’Connell4 November 2022 01:00

1667523374Trump fumes over New York judge’s ruling on company

Following today’s decision that the Trump Organization will be overseen by an Independent Observer, Donald Trump is complaining that a crazed radical left-wing judge in New York, totally controlled by my worst enemies in the Democratic Party, has launched a process of asset confiscation akin to Venezuela, Cuba and the former Soviet Union.

Oliver O’Connell4 November 2022 00:56

1667522834Trump addressing the Sioux City rally

Donald Trump wastes no time at the Save America rally in Sioux City, Iowa, to run through his most up-to-date list of grievances regarding the current administration, New York’s attorney general, and more. He tells the crowd: This Tuesday, you have to vote Republican in a giant red wave.

Were going to end Nancy Pelosis’ crazy political career once and for all, he said.

(AP)

Oliver O’Connell4 November 2022 00:47

1667521196Kellyanne Conway awaits upcoming Trump 2024 announcement

Kellyanne Conway: I give him a ton of credit for not announcing this year, for not getting in the way of midterm candidates…I think you can expect him to announce soon.

Oliver O’Connell4 November 2022 00:19

1667518707CNN: DoJ weighs special counsel to oversee Trump investigations ahead of possible 2024 run

CNN reports that as Donald Trump moves closer to launching another presidential election after the midterm elections, Justice Department officials have been discussing whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations tied to the former president.

The network cited sources familiar with the matter, adding that the Justice Department is beefing up its investigations with experienced prosecutors to be ready for any decisions after the midterms, including the possibility of indictments of the former president and his associates.

Once the mid-terms are over, the departments’ traditional quiet period of not making overt moves that could have political consequences will also come to an end.

During this quiet period, investigators have been busy, using aggressive grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to compel witnesses to testify in the investigation into Trump’s efforts to quash the 2020 elections and his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lac.

Oliver O’Connell3 November 2022 23:38

1667517606Judge denies Mike Lindell’s request to see the search warrant affidavit that led to his phone being seized

A federal judge denied Mike Lindell’s effort to access the search warrant affidavit justifying the seizure of his phone. The government, he said, has demonstrated an unquestionable interest in the ongoing criminal investigation. The judge also denied his request for an injunction.

Trump-appointed Judge Tostrud says search warrant affidavit is 80 pages and provides detailed details, nature and scope of government investigation and names confidential informants not subject of warrant .

Oliver O’Connell3 November 2022 23:20

1667516886Grassley says not to drop Hunter Biden investigation

At the Iowa Save America event, Senator Chuck Grassley congratulates Donald Trump for hosting a rally tonight.

The crowd cheers as Grassley says: I’m not going to give up on my investigation of Hunter Biden and the other Bidens because we follow the facts and we follow the money where it takes us. There’s a lot of money to follow.

Oliver O’Connell3 November 2022 23:08

1667516406Biden Marks Ron DeSantis Trump Incarnate

Oliver O’Connell3 November 2022 23:00

1667515869Marjorie Taylor Greene makes Trump fans boo Paul Pelosi

Marjorie Taylor Greene made Trump supporters boo Paul Pelosi and slammed him for not shooting the suspect who brutally attacked him with a hammer.

The Georgia lawmaker made the comments as she spoke at the gathering of one-term presidents in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

Oliver O’Connell3 November 2022 22:51

1667514606Trump hits puppet judge who decides monitor should oversee company

Former President Donald Trump released a raging statement against the puppet judge who ruled the Trump Organization would have an independent monitor to oversee it, restricting its ability to freely enter into deals, sell assets and change its structure of business.

It’s communism come to our shores.

Here’s Andrew Feinberg with the full report on the judges’ decision:

Oliver O’Connell3 November 2022 22:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-letitia-james-fbi-raid-b2216552.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos