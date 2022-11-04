Sanjaya Baru writes | Attack on Imran Khan: a turning point in November





The deadly attempt on the life of Imran Khan has dramatically raised the stakes and changed the nature of the challenge he has come to pose to dispensation to power in Pakistan.

Until now, Pakistan featured more often on Indian media’s sports pages than on the front page. This is set to change as headlines from Pakistan in November have the potential to be another turning point not only in that country’s turbulent history, but also for regional politics and security.

Khan, a former prime minister and chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, embarked on a long march to Islamabad, not only challenging the legitimacy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government but also hoping to create divisions within the leadership of the Pakistan Armed Forces. While Khan’s march ahead of Thursday’s attack was expected to arrive in the outskirts of Islamabad in the coming days, another big event to watch in November would be the planned retirement of army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa to the end of the month.

Will Khan eventually besiege Islamabad? Will Bajwa retire and march into the sunset, or will there be some sort of military reassertion in Pakistani politics? Can political leaders like Khan and Sharif reach a compromise that allows the country to breathe a little? Will the military dump Sharif and start supporting Khan again? Are the Pakistani political parties and armed forces the only players in the game or do the external players such as China, the United States, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have their skin in the game?

As Pakistan is in the throes of an economic crisis, the implementation of the International Monetary Fund’s fiscal and structural adjustment program is vital. Will political instability and developments in the coming weeks have an impact on the economy? What role could the judiciary play at a time when other key state institutions are challenged? Would all this have implications for India and regional security?

These questions and many more are being asked and explored by analysts of Pakistani affairs in the region and around the world. What a pity that at a time like this the Indian media does not have a single correspondent stationed in the country to report directly. While the print media at least occasionally offer a professional view of developments in Pakistan, the electronic media have turned Pakistani reporting and analysis into soap opera, circus and pure propaganda.

It is therefore no surprise that even as some Indian analysts claimed that Pakistan would move from the gray list to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, it was eventually removed even from the gray list. The United States followed that move with a resumption of defense supplies, and Western diplomats began courting Pakistani politicians. There was a time when some members of the ruling dispensation in New Delhi claimed that India had succeeded in isolating Pakistan internationally. On the contrary, today Pakistan enjoys reasonably good relations with the United States, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Britain and Russia.

In the past, the body of expertise in India on Pakistan, apart from the security and intelligence agencies, consisted of two well-informed groups of diplomats and journalists. Many diplomats have distinguished themselves after retirement, writing insightful commentaries on this country. The authors of some of the best books published in recent times on China and Pakistan are former diplomats, intelligence officials and senior defense officials.

However, Indian university scholarships are insufficient and dwindling. There are many good historians with access to archives, particularly in Britain, who have written interesting books on the past, but few informed publications on Pakistan’s contemporary economy, politics, ethnic, social, cultural and others. Sadly, the days when seasoned journalists were either stationed in Pakistan or could travel frequently and socialize with politicians, academics and journalists. The interaction between people, even at the cultural and social level, has decreased considerably.

Lack of access due to travel restrictions and, more importantly, limited interaction with the current generation of scholars have become obstacles to a more informed view of what is happening in Pakistan. Rumours, innuendos, slanders, prejudices fill the vacuum created by the absence of informed, professional and regular reports and analyses.

A little over two decades ago, India’s first National Security Advisory Council (of which I was a member), chaired by the late strategic affairs guru K Subrahmanyam, met with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and suggested that the government fund research institutes, employing specialists, to study China and Pakistan. It was stressed that these specialists in the field, economists, defense analysts, scientists, sociologists and political scientists, should have knowledge of Mandarin, for the study of China, and Urdu, for the study of Pakistan. .

It has been pointed out that the United States invests in national scholarship, outside of government, in the study of China and Russia and how Chinese scholars fill places in American research institutions to study the states States, and not to study their own country from the United States (like so many Indian and Indian American scholars in American institutions)! Prime Minister Vajpayee immediately nodded in agreement, turned to his colleagues seated on either side and said that was an important suggestion.

Since then, the government has invested in the study of China, although few who work in these institutions know the language or have had the opportunity to spend sufficient time in the country. However, against the backdrop of the growing focus on China, the Pakistani scholarship from India is now woefully insufficient.

In any case, such scholarship and informed news reporting and analysis cannot occur in an intellectual vacuum created by limited social interaction. What little interaction there was until a decade ago has all but stopped due to diplomatic gridlock, travel restrictions, paranoia about even smart nationals interacting and patriotic.

While there are now some bright young journalists stationed in China, reporting from the rest of South Asia remains weak and dependent on Western news agencies. A nation and a society that live in such ignorance of their own neighbors can hardly be expected to play a significant role in the fate of their neighborhood. Even if the official policy remains neighborhood first.

The author is a political analyst

