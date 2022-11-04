Politics
PM Modi tells CVC officers
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged officers of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to step forward to do their duty honestly and not be defensive while making the country corruption-free.
An official spokesperson in a statement posted here said that addressing a program marking Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Vigilance Awareness Week in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and launching the system’s new portal the CVC complaints management, the Prime Minister said that when the CVC officers go on the offensive, those with vested interests will shout hoax and try to give the institutions a bad name, but people will understand the truth and would stick to the truth.
Sardar Patel’s entire life has been dedicated to honesty, transparency and building a public service system based on these values, he said at Vigilance Awareness Week which took place started with Sardar Patel’s birthday.
The Prime Minister said the awareness and vigilance campaign was based on these principles.
He said the Vigilance Awareness Week campaign is taking place to realize the dreams and aspirations of a corruption-free India and underlined its importance in the life of every citizen.
The Prime Minister said that for a developed India, trust and credibility are essential and that the peoples’ trust in the government builds the peoples’ self-confidence.
He said that previous governments not only lost people’s trust, but they didn’t trust people either.
The legacy of the long period of slavery to corruption, exploitation and resource control was unfortunately reinforced after independence. It has seriously harmed at least four generations of this country, the prime minister said. We must completely change this decades-long path in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal.
Referring to his clarion call from the ramparts of the Red Fort for a decisive battle against corruption, the Prime Minister pointed to two main reasons for corruption and impeding the progress of the people, lack of facilities and pressure unnecessary government.
He said that for a very long time, this absence of amenities and opportunity was deliberately nurtured and a gap was allowed to widen, leading to an unhealthy competition of a zero-sum race.
This race has fueled the ecosystem of corruption. The corruption created by this scarcity affects the poor and middle classes the most. If the poor and the middle class spend their energy on providing basic amenities, then how will the country progress? said the prime minister. This is why we have been trying to change this system of scarcity and pressure for 8 years. The government is trying to bridge the gap between supply and demand. The three paths adopted to achieve this are advancing technology, bringing basic services to saturation level and finally moving towards Atmanirbharta.
Regarding the use of technology, he said, by tying the PDS to technology, crores of bogus beneficiaries have been removed, thus saving more than 2 lakh crore from falling into the wrong hands by adopting Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The Prime Minister said embracing transparent digital transactions and transparent public procurement through GeM is making a huge difference.
Speaking on bringing basic facilities to saturation level, he stressed that reaching every eligible beneficiary of any government program and achieving saturation targets ends discrimination in society while eliminating the scope of corruption.
Underlining the principle of saturation adopted by the government for the realization of each project, the Prime Minister gave examples of water connections, pucca houses, electrical connections and gas connections.
He said over-reliance on foreign products had been a major cause of corruption.
The Prime Minister highlighted the push of governments towards Atmanirbharta on defense and pointed out that the possibility of scams is ending as India will manufacture its defense equipment from guns to fighter jets to transport planes.
Describing CVC as an institution that encourages everyone’s efforts to ensure transparency, he recalled his last request for preventive vigilance and praised CVC’s efforts in this direction.
The Prime Minister asked the vigilance community to reflect on the modernization of its audits and inspections.
The will shown by the government against corruption, the same will must also be seen in all departments. For a developed India, we must develop such an administrative ecosystem, which has zero tolerance for corruption, he said.
The prime minister called for a system in which disciplinary proceedings related to corruption would be completed in a time-limited mission mode.
He also suggested continuous monitoring of criminal cases and asked to devise a way to classify departments according to ongoing corruption cases and publish corresponding reports on a monthly or quarterly basis.
The Prime Minister also called for the vigilance authorization process to be streamlined using technology.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.greaterkashmir.com/todays-paper/front-page/dont-be-defensive-make-country-corruption-free-pm-modi-tells-cvc-officers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi tells CVC officers
- Momentum Group obtains a contract to deliver Gravity Active Entertainment
- Brittney Griner meets with US Embassy officials while incarcerated in Russia
- Men’s tennis ready for the last autumn competition
- Embattled actor Spacey to receive excellence award in Italy
- Johnny Depp will take part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show
- Sanjaya Baru writes | Attack on Imran Khan: a turning point in November
- Xi Jinping happy to break the American encirclement
- Coven of Chaos’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- US News & World Report Recognizes Arnold & Porter in ‘Best Law Firm’ 2023 | tidings
- One-third of glaciers in UNESCO World Heritage sites to disappear by 2050ExBulletin
- Week 9 DraftKings Thursday Night Football Showdown: Philadelphia Eagles in Houston Texans | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections