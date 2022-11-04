PM Modi tells CVC officers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged officers of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to step forward to do their duty honestly and not be defensive while making the country corruption-free.

An official spokesperson in a statement posted here said that addressing a program marking Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Vigilance Awareness Week in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and launching the system’s new portal the CVC complaints management, the Prime Minister said that when the CVC officers go on the offensive, those with vested interests will shout hoax and try to give the institutions a bad name, but people will understand the truth and would stick to the truth.

Sardar Patel’s entire life has been dedicated to honesty, transparency and building a public service system based on these values, he said at Vigilance Awareness Week which took place started with Sardar Patel’s birthday.

The Prime Minister said the awareness and vigilance campaign was based on these principles.

He said the Vigilance Awareness Week campaign is taking place to realize the dreams and aspirations of a corruption-free India and underlined its importance in the life of every citizen.

The Prime Minister said that for a developed India, trust and credibility are essential and that the peoples’ trust in the government builds the peoples’ self-confidence.

He said that previous governments not only lost people’s trust, but they didn’t trust people either.

The legacy of the long period of slavery to corruption, exploitation and resource control was unfortunately reinforced after independence. It has seriously harmed at least four generations of this country, the prime minister said. We must completely change this decades-long path in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal.

Referring to his clarion call from the ramparts of the Red Fort for a decisive battle against corruption, the Prime Minister pointed to two main reasons for corruption and impeding the progress of the people, lack of facilities and pressure unnecessary government.

He said that for a very long time, this absence of amenities and opportunity was deliberately nurtured and a gap was allowed to widen, leading to an unhealthy competition of a zero-sum race.

This race has fueled the ecosystem of corruption. The corruption created by this scarcity affects the poor and middle classes the most. If the poor and the middle class spend their energy on providing basic amenities, then how will the country progress? said the prime minister. This is why we have been trying to change this system of scarcity and pressure for 8 years. The government is trying to bridge the gap between supply and demand. The three paths adopted to achieve this are advancing technology, bringing basic services to saturation level and finally moving towards Atmanirbharta.

Regarding the use of technology, he said, by tying the PDS to technology, crores of bogus beneficiaries have been removed, thus saving more than 2 lakh crore from falling into the wrong hands by adopting Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Prime Minister said embracing transparent digital transactions and transparent public procurement through GeM is making a huge difference.

Speaking on bringing basic facilities to saturation level, he stressed that reaching every eligible beneficiary of any government program and achieving saturation targets ends discrimination in society while eliminating the scope of corruption.

Underlining the principle of saturation adopted by the government for the realization of each project, the Prime Minister gave examples of water connections, pucca houses, electrical connections and gas connections.

He said over-reliance on foreign products had been a major cause of corruption.

The Prime Minister highlighted the push of governments towards Atmanirbharta on defense and pointed out that the possibility of scams is ending as India will manufacture its defense equipment from guns to fighter jets to transport planes.

Describing CVC as an institution that encourages everyone’s efforts to ensure transparency, he recalled his last request for preventive vigilance and praised CVC’s efforts in this direction.

The Prime Minister asked the vigilance community to reflect on the modernization of its audits and inspections.

The will shown by the government against corruption, the same will must also be seen in all departments. For a developed India, we must develop such an administrative ecosystem, which has zero tolerance for corruption, he said.

The prime minister called for a system in which disciplinary proceedings related to corruption would be completed in a time-limited mission mode.

He also suggested continuous monitoring of criminal cases and asked to devise a way to classify departments according to ongoing corruption cases and publish corresponding reports on a monthly or quarterly basis.

The Prime Minister also called for the vigilance authorization process to be streamlined using technology.