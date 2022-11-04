Donald Trump’s company will get a watchdog to make sure there’s no fraud – New York judge





NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) – A New York judge ordered on Thursday that an independent watchdog be appointed to oversee the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case brought by the state attorney general against Donald Trump’s society is judged.

Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling came in the $250 million lawsuit of state Attorney General Letitia James accusing the former Republican president, his company and three of his children of overstating assets and value net of Trump for a decade of lying to banks and insurers.

Last month, James asked the Manhattan-based judge to appoint an independent monitor to stop ongoing fraud at the company and prevent the Trumps from transferring assets beyond his reach.

Engoron called the appointment of a comptroller “the most prudent and closely tailored mechanism to ensure that there is no further fraud or illegality”, citing “persistent misrepresentations” in the statements. Trump’s financials from 2011 to 2021.

Trump blasted what he called Engoron’s “ridiculous” decision, a day after he sued James, a Democrat, in a Florida court to stop what Trump called an “inquisition.”

“A puppet judge for the New York Attorney General and other sworn enemies of President Trump and the Republican Party has just handed down a decision never seen before in America,” Trump said. “It’s communism come to our shores.”

Separately, the Trump Organization referenced next week’s midterm elections, saying the decision “sets a dangerous precedent for government interference in private enterprise and is a clear attempt to influence the government.” result of the next elections”.

The ruling bars defendants from transferring assets without court approval and requires the monitor to be provided with a “full and accurate description” of the Trump Organization’s structure and assets.

Engoron said his skepticism was reinforced by Trump’s decision to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 400 times when he was questioned under oath by James’ office in August.

In a statement, James called the move a “major victory” that will prevent Trump and his companies from pursuing “the vast fraud we have uncovered.” She also noted that the judge found her claims were likely to succeed at trial.

Both parties have until November 10 to recommend three candidates to become monitors.

PUBLIC INTEREST

The judge’s ruling focused on several alleged cases of fraud, including Trump’s claim that his penthouse apartment atop Manhattan’s Trump Tower was nearly triple its actual size, earning him a inflated valuation of 327 million dollars in 2015. No apartment in Manhattan has sold for as much.

“You said the experts can disagree” on the assessment, the judge told Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump during a hearing on Thursday. “But does it get to the point where it’s just not disagreement…it’s bad faith?”

Kise argued that James’ request for a monitor was a “manufactured emergency” ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

He said James had no legal authority to challenge the way Trump valued his properties, calling it a private matter between Trump’s company and its lenders and insurers.

“There’s just no public interest here,” Kise said, calling the alleged fraud “corporate titans against corporate titans.”

Kevin Wallace, an attorney in James’ office, countered that it was important for the public to maintain an “honest and fair business environment” in the state.

“The alternative is that we’re in the wild west,” he said.

The Trump Organization manages hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world.

James sued the company and Trump’s family in September, following an investigation that spanned more than three years.

The case is one of many legal battles Trump faces as he mulls a 2024 presidential bid.

Testimony also began this week in another Manhattan courtroom in a criminal case from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office accusing the Trump Organization of conspiring to defraud tax authorities for at least 15 years.

That trial was suspended after the first witness tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Howard Goller

