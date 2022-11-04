Ukraine won’t attend G20 summit if Putin attends: Zelensky





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that his country may miss the Group of 20 (G-20) summit next month if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends. My personal position and that of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation were to participate, Ukraine would not participate, Zelensky said at a press conference. Leaders of the world’s largest economies will meet in Bali, Indonesia next month for the group’s annual summit, but it remains unclear whether Putin will attend. The Kremlin said Putin discussed the summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a phone call on Wednesday, but the Kremlins’ statement notably did not indicate whether Putin will participate. Unlike Russia and the United States, Ukraine is not a member of the G-20. But Widodo, who currently chairs the group, this spring invited Ukraine to participate in the summit amid the Russian invasion of the country. President Biden, who is due to attend, indicated last month that he had no intention of meeting Putin at the summit, and Politico reported that US officials work to prevent the duo from crossing paths. Look, I don’t intend to meet him. But for example, if he came to see me at G-20 and said, “I want to talk about freeing Griner,” I would meet him. I mean, it would depend, Biden said last month, referring to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been jailed in Russia for months. Zelensky railed for weeks against Russia’s continued membership of the G-20 as he called for the country’s expulsion from the United Nations Security Council and other international bodies. How can Russia be part of the G-20 if it is deliberately working towards starvation across multiple continents? Zelensky said last week, after Moscow pulled out of a grain export deal. It does not make sense. Russia has no place in the G-20. A small forum of advanced democracies, then known as the Group of Eight, indefinitely suspended Russia from the group during the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. The forum then became known as the Group of Seven. Hillicon Valley Twitter verification fee sparks concern Manchin calls for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid deal in new Congress

Following Russia’s latest invasion, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen skipped several G-20 meetings in April to protest the dispute, while several other officials walked out of some of the rallies. That group included then-UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, who became prime minister late last month and has indicated he plans to attend next month’s summit in person. Earlier, my representatives, along with their American and Canadian counterparts, left today’s G20 meeting in Washington as Russian delegates spoke, Sunak tweeted at the time of the April meeting. We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine and will push for stronger international coordination to punish Russia.

