Ukraine and Trikiye continue their efforts to ensure global food security

Before it had to return to the negotiating table, the Russian Federation had suspended its participation in the historic grain agreement initiated under the auspices of Trkiye and the United Nations, in a measure that threatened to exacerbate hunger in the world. .

Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking its warships in the occupied Black Sea port of Sevastopol, which has nothing to do with securing the grain corridor. Moreover, these ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were used to launch massive missile strikes on peaceful cities of Ukraine. From July 22, when the grain initiative was launched, Russia repeatedly struck Ukrainian ports, which are precisely involved in the operation of the grain corridor.

I would like to remind you that there are two separate agreements in the grain initiative. The first is a tripartite document between Ukraine, the UN and Trkiye. So far, no violation of these agreements has been recorded; because these parties are not interested in bringing hunger to the countries of Africa or Asia.

The agreement worked very well and produced good results. All three parties understand that global food security has been stabilized through this initiative. There is a reasonable question: what does Russia bring to the world by trying to put the countries mentioned above at risk of food security?

Export volume

In terms of export volume, Ukraine was among the five largest grain exporters in the world. Ukraine provided 10% of world wheat exports, over 14% of corn and over 47% of sunflower oil. More than 400 million people around the world depend on food supplies from Ukraine.





Ears of wheat in a field near Izmail in Ukraine’s Odessa region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on June 14, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Our goal is simple to continue to export food in accordance with its international obligations. As of October 1, 68% of total wheat exports from Ukrainian ports went to African and Asian countries, and 58% of corn exports went to Europe. A total of 95 ships carrying Ukrainian grain were sent to Europe, 113 to Asia and 33 to Africa.

De facto, Ukraine and Trikiye are saving the world from hunger and many countries have praised our efforts. And what was the reaction of the country that mainly serves to destroy, damage or make people suffer?

From the start of the agreements, Russia was dissatisfied with the role of Ukraine and Trikiye in preserving global food security. Moscow traditionally wanted to make the world dependent on itself and started creating problems. First, the Russians attacked Ukrainian seaports, which had been involved in the grain deal. Then, in September, they began to slow ship inspections and suspended its role in the deal. Thus, the Russian Federation has once again demonstrated that it is an unreliable partner that does not fulfill its obligations under international agreements.

Recall that in September, Putin had already hinted at the possible cancellation of the grain agreement negotiated by Turkey and the UN which allowed the shipment of vital Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Then he claimed that the so-called Ukrainian grain was not reaching African countries, which felt the greatest need for it. This statement was another manipulation by the Russian Federation, and ultimately it led to the attempt to block the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

Dead end

Today, Russia is a different country than it was last February. The irresponsible authorities of the Kremlin have led its people and its armed forces into a stalemate by unleashing a war against Ukraine. Isolated internationally and losing ground on the front lines in Ukraine, Russia is trying to up the ante and make the situation worse. But the world’s reaction is a clear reflection of Russia’s diminishing role and global influence.

In this situation, the role of Trkiye and personally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, was crucial. With full dedication to international agreement and responsibility for global food security, as President Erdoan said “Trkiye will continue to work for humanity”, Ankara’s firm stance has helped overcome the crisis through diplomatic means and allowed the grain agreement to continue to operate.

Ukraine also remains fully committed to contributing to this initiative and will make every effort to strengthen global food security and bring peace to its soil.

* Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Trkiye