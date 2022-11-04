Donald Trump is mobilizing as his 2024





Last month, Donald Trump lashed out at Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe ODea, prompting The Hill to launch Trump’s unwittingly hilarious attack, leaving the GOP wondering if he cares about the majority in the Senate. If any Republicans are still unsure whether Trump is more invested in his personal brand or his holiday performance in 2022, his rally program for the final days of the midterm should clear things up.

On Saturday night, Trump will show up in Pennsylvania with U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Then Monday night, hell will be in Ohio with US Senate candidate JD Vance. The two states’ close senate showdowns could determine which party controls the chamber in January, so it makes sense that they would attract a high-profile surrogate, though some have questioned whether it was a good idea to deploy the former president. As The Hill notes, the Pennsylvania rally is a bit dicey for Oz, who tried to portray himself as a moderate in his extremely close race against Democrat John Fetterman:

Some Republican strategists question the wisdom of Oz appearing on stage with Trump and Mastriano, who is trailing by double digits in the gubernatorial race, so shortly before Election Day.

A Senate Republican adviser said appearing with Trump and Mastriano is probably not a good idea given Trump’s penchant for controversy and his negative approval rating in the state, but lamented: what are you going to do? do you?

And a few local political scientists told the Dayton Daily News that Trump’s visit could backfire on Vance, who leads Democrat Tim Ryan by 3.3% in the RealClearPolitics averages:

There’s evidence from political science research that campaign tours can engage voters on the other side just as much, if not more, than the party hosting the event, said Christopher Devine, assistant professor of political science at the University of Dayton who wrote a book on presidential campaign tours.

For example, a study shows that Trump’s 2016 visits increased local giving to his campaign, but also increased giving to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Devine said. It is possible, then, that Trump’s visits could galvanize Tim Ryans supporters or alienate undecided voters, especially if Trump gets off the message or creates controversy, as he is known to do.

But in general, Trump’s deployment in Pennsylvania and Ohio makes sense for the Republican Party. The same cannot be said for the rally of ex-presidents on Thursday evening in Iowa or his appearance on Sunday in Florida. Both events appear to have been selected for their significance to the 2024 presidential campaign, not the current election cycle.

Iowa’s U.S. Senate race between Democrat Mike Franken and seven-term Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley has tightened recently, but Cook’s political report still rates the contest as likely R. Multiple GOP sources told CNN that the appearance caught Iowa Republicans off guard and suggested the rally is less about Grassley and more about Trump trying to keep up with potential 2024 rivals, who have already begun visiting the state:

In this climate, there’s no way Chuck Grassley will really be in trouble. There is a major opening [in the Iowa caucuses]so it’s a 2024 thing, former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said.

Yet several top Republicans in Iowa were caught off guard by the former presidents’ decision to choose Sioux City for a rally on Thursday night, when Gov. Kim Reynolds was already expected to be across the state. for a bus tour, officials said. . When Trump decided to parachute days before the election, she and other candidates adjusted their plans to join him for the first leg of his pre-election rallies.

This rally is about President Trump’s future, not the Iowa Republican, a longtime Republican strategist from Iowa said.

A Trump adviser said the former president wanted his appearance in Iowa to be a show of strength for 2024, adding that Trump’s Sunday night rally in Miami should be seen in the same light.

Trump’s rally in Florida makes even less sense within the framework of the GOP’s midterm strategy. The Cook Political Report rates the showdown between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings Likely R, and some sources close to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis have complained that the Trump team did not contact them before announcing the event . The New York Times reported this week that Trump’s folks notified the Florida Republican Party and extended an invitation to all party officials, but DeSantis still isn’t coming:

After the announcement of the Trump rally, Mr. DeSantis, who is one of the favorites to win a second term next week, instead sent a save-the-date to fellow Republicans for his own event, about 250 miles away. near Tampa. The DeSantis campaign hasn’t officially announced the rally, but has booked the event hall at Sun City Center, a community for seniors, according to people familiar with the planning.

Trump’s rally in Miami-Dade, a heavily Hispanic part of the state that leans toward the GOP, is sure to eclipse DeSantiss’ competing rally near Tampa. As sources told CNN, that’s the point:

Two Trump advisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said DeSantis would win a major selling point in a disputed presidential primary if he wins Miami-Dade County, a feat some Republicans say is achievable. .

I really think DeSantis is going to exceed expectations, especially around Miami and this rally is all about setting Trump up to take credit if he does, Nunberg said.

Is it mean and petty? Of course, but it can work. On Wednesday, Vanity Fairs Gabriel Sherman reported that DeSantis might rethink a 2024 presidential run:

Sources tell me that DeSantis recently told donors he would not challenge Trump for the Republican nomination. He led them to believe he wouldn’t run if Trump did, a Republican briefed on conversations with donors told me. Another source told me that DeSantiss’ calculation is that at 44, he can easily wait out the next presidential cycle, so why risk a brutal primary fight against a pugilist like Trump? He can run for president in 2028 without pissing off Trump or Florida, the source said. What would you rather do? To be governor of Florida for sure or to run for president?

Trump may not be doing what’s best for the Republican Party, but he’s doing what’s best for Trump. And at the end of the day, isn’t that what’s really important here?

