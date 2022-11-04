Boris Johnson’s father endorses civil disobedience in environmental protests





British environmentalist Stanley Johnson, father of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, today found protests by groups like ‘Just Stop Oil’ and ‘Extinction Rebellion’ helpful, even when they cause what he called “inconveniences”. “In principle, I find this type of action extremely useful. But I have to evaluate it carefully because there are times when you lose the audience, irritating them or causing inconvenience,” he said, during a meeting with foreign journalists in London. Since the beginning of October, the “Just Stop Oil” group, created by members of the “Extinction Rebellion”, has been carrying out a series of actions in the United Kingdom, such as blocking roads, calling for the immediate cessation of the exploitation of fossil fuel resources. . Other interventions include the throwing of tomato soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflower’ (1888) at the National Gallery, the spraying of paint on public buildings, corporate offices and car dealerships, and a cake attack chocolate against the statue of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds. wax Museum. Johnson, who worked on environmental issues for the former European Economic Community, now the European Union (E), and has published several books on the subject, was a speaker at an Extinction Rebellion rally in 2019. Although he does not agree with all the civil disobedience actions of these environmental groups, he recognizes the right to demonstrate of the younger generations because they will be more affected by climate change. “Sometimes we have to put up with a little inconvenience,” he told the meeting hosted by the Foreign Press Association in the UK. The former MEP was speaking to overseas journalists about the UK government’s recent bill to scrap around 2,400 regulations derived from EU law, which have been retained even after ‘Brexit’, which he opposes. Stanley Johnson has campaigned against the UK’s departure from the EU and called Brexit “regrettable”. The bill, introduced by former economy minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, says these regulations will automatically be scrapped at the end of next year unless ministers decide otherwise. As well as this intervention impacting issues such as workers’ or women’s rights, Stanley Johnson says the 1992 Habitats Directive, which protects species and the areas where they live, is also at issue. “For me, it is absolutely vital to see these crucial directives (protected),” he stressed, urging the EU to pressure the UK to give up what it sees as a “hostile act” which will have “environmental implications because we live in a common geophysical environment”. Region”.

