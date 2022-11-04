Indian Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat heads to the polls next month





MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat will go to the polls next month, the electoral commission announced on Thursday (November 3rd), a vote likely to offer a clue to his party’s prospects at the polls. general elections scheduled for 2024. Modi remains popular despite criticism over inflation and unemployment, and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expects to emerge victorious in state assembly elections in western Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to the north. The Hindu nationalist BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1998 and Modi served as its chief minister for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister when a BJP-led coalition took power in 2014. The Gujarat assembly polls will be held in two phases, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 5, India’s Election Commission has announced. The votes will be counted on December 8 along with those in Himachal Pradesh, where the polls will take place on November 12. Voters will head to the polls in Gujarat a month after a suspended footbridge collapsed in the town of Morbi that killed 135 people. Sunday’s disaster has angered many but looks unlikely to erode the BJP’s popularity in the state, analysts say. Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah predicted that his BJP party would retain power in Gujarat’s 182-member assembly with a two-thirds majority. In the last state elections five years ago, the BJP won 99 seats while the main opposition Congress ended up with 77. Amid criticism over unemployment, the BJP has announced major plans in Gujarat in recent months, including a 1.54 trillion rupees ($18.58 billion) investment by Taiwan’s Vedanta and Foxconn to set up factories semiconductors and displays. A plane-making project, valued at 219.35 billion rupees ($2.65 billion), by Indian group Tata and Airbus has also made its way to Gujarat where Modi faces a challenge from regional party Aam Aadmi (AAP), which promised voters subsidies on electricity and other bills. The AAP rules the capital, Delhi, and hopes to become Gujarat’s main challenger, after winning elections in the northern state of Punjab this year. India’s main opposition Congress party launched a march across the country in September against “hatred and division”, hoping to revive its fortunes and regain some of the popularity it lost in the benefit of the BJP. Yashwant Deshmukh, founder of polling agency CVoter Foundation, said the BJP was likely to hold Gujarat but the AAP could emerge as the main opposition ahead of Congress. “After three decades, it’s a triangular contest in Gujarat,” he told Reuters, referring to the rise of the AAP. “The BJP’s task is easier due to the popularity of the prime minister and the rise of the Aam Aadmi party.”

