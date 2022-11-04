Politics
China’s Party Congress has signaled the attenuation of ‘red’ status for many leaders
When former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted out of the 20th National Congress in full view of the foreign press, his exit seemed to signal a change in status for a generation of Chinese Communist Party leaders who had supported the election of the President Xi Jinping to an unprecedented third term.
“The second generation of Chinese leaders … now realize that [Xis] the promotion of those who inherited red genes was made to improve [his] power and use them as springboards,” said Gao Wenqian, whose own family carries the so-called red genes inherited from the first generation of party leaders. Gao is now affiliated with the human rights organization human rights in china.
The video of Hu leaving the meeting held once every five years has been circulating online for days. It appeared to show two men escorting the 79-year-old who ruled China from 2003 to 2013 out of the room. The move sparked speculation online that Hu was suffering from a health crisis or may be upset by Xi’s withdrawal of his proteges from the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.
China’s state-affiliated Xinhua news agency tweeted, “Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session of the 20th National Party Congress, despite the fact that he recently took time off to recover.” .
The thread continued: “When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting place to rest. Now he is much better.”
But for Deng Yuwen, a political commentator and researcher at the China Strategic Analysis Center think tank, Hus’s removal was highly symbolic.
“It symbolizes the end of an era, he wrote in a column for VOA Mandarin. Not only did the political commitment of the older generation completely withdraw from the historical scene during the Xi period, but also the history relatively enlightened CCP that lasted from Deng [Xiaoping] to the period of Hu is gone. China has now entered a new era of political chilling of Xi.”
The phrase “red genes” emerged in the second half of Hu Jintao’s second term, but did not take root in the political mainstream until Xi came to power and started promoting all things red, according to the China Media Project (CMP). The The CMP website says the phrase refers to “the revolutionary spirit and history of the Chinese Communist Party as a kind of political and cultural heritage”.
Even before the CCP celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, tourism, songs and even movies turned red, that is, imbued with nationalist significance as Xi expanded the world’s influence. China.
Yet after the 20th National Congress, which ended on October 22, those with some of China’s reddest genes seem to have found themselves pushed aside. In response, according to Gao Wenqian, “More and more members of the second generation of Chinese leaders are abandoning [Xi].”
“They saw Xi Jinping as an opportunity to achieve their ambitions, but soon discovered they were trusting the wrong person,” Gao said. “Over the past two years, Xi Jinping has frequently attacked the most prominent figures in the second generation of revolutionary families, the princes.”
Hu’s exit “exposed the division within the party to the public,” Gao said. “It was a major political incident. Some foreign media interpreted this as an attempt by Xi to deter opposition forces within the party. But I don’t think so. In fact, the political damage to Xi is much more important than what he won. The brutality of the CCP’s high-level politics, which makes everyone in the CCP bureaucracy feel unsafe.”
Gao listed other targeted princes: “Chen Xiaolu died inexplicably, Ren Zhiqiang was severely sentenced, Liu Yazhou was placed under house arrest, and even Li Peng’s son, Li Xiaopeng, was suddenly expelled from the 20th National Congress. “
Chen, the youngest son of Marshal Chen Yi, who helped found communist China, died after a heart attack in hospital on the southern island of Hainan, according to news reports. He was affiliated with Anbang, the insurance company that bought the famous Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. China was prosecuting the chairman of Anbang for economic crimes before Chen’s death.
Ren Zhiqiang, a former real estate tycoon, was known for his vocal criticism of Xi. Ren was sentenced to 18 years in prison for corruption in 2020. His father, Ren Quansheng, served as China’s deputy commerce secretary.
Liu Yazhou, a retired Air Force general and son-in-law of former Chinese President Li Xiannian, was arrested in December 2021. There has been no official statement on Liu’s case. Online speculation in China suggests his family’s corruption allegations masked official irritation at Liu’s criticism of Xi.
Li Xiaopeng has been China’s transport minister since 2018 and governor of Shanxi province from 2012 to 2016. His father, Li Peng, who died in 2019, served as the fourth premier of the People’s Republic of China from 1987 to 1998, and in as Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress from 1998 to 2003.
Outside of China, Elder Li is remembered for his role in the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy student movement in Tiananmen Square in 1989.
