Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan shot dead in ‘assassination attempt’





Former Pakistani leader Imran Khan is in stable condition after being shot in the leg during a rally in the eastern province of Punjab. He is transferred to a hospital in Lahore.

There were two assailants at the scene. One was killed and another is in custody, said Rauf Hasan, spokesman for Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistani party. Few other details were immediately known.

The former prime minister was leading his supporters to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.

Khan’s party calls attack an ‘assassination attempt’

The “assassination attempt on Imran Khan is an attack on Pakistan,” tweeted Farrukh Habib, a senior official in the former prime minister’s party.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He also waived supporters. #Imran_Khan_is_our_red_line pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax

— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Pakistan’s bonds are virtually indifferent after the shooting of Khan

Bonds haven’t moved much after the shootout and are just holding onto previous losses. Pakistan’s 7.375% 2031 bond was flagged as having losses, down 0.4 cents to 30 cents on the dollar

Prime Minister Sharif condemns attack on Khan (5:30 p.m.)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident in “the strongest words” and called for an immediate report on the incident.

The Federal Government will provide all necessary support to the Government of Punjab for security and investigations. Violence should have no place in the politics of our country. 2/2 https://t.co/LWMUW03kQb

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

India is closely monitoring developments in Pakistan

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs. “It’s a developing story that we’re watching closely.”

– With the help of Faseeh Mangi, Khalid Qayum and Sudhi Ranjan Sen.

More Must-Try Stories from TIME

Contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6227942/pakistan-imran-khan-shot-assassination-attempt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos