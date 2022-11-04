Politics
Intellectual property rights are key to sustainability
Indonesians are increasingly aware of the need to develop in a more sustainable way. In October 2022, the Jakarta High Court rejected the government’s appeal of a citizens’ lawsuit which found that President Joko Widodo was negligent in failing to address Jakarta’s notorious air pollution. Report after report indicates the growing problem of plastic litter, including marine plastic debris. While the puzzle of building a sustainable future has many pieces, one crucial element is often overlooked: intellectual property (IP) rights.
Transformative and collaborative inventions to drive sustainability in carbon-intensive sectors must be prioritized. While technology can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and circular economy, the sharing of technology and knowledge, coupled with adequate funding, is needed. Intellectual property rights can help.
Intellectual property rights are essential for enabling innovation and the diffusion of sustainable technologies, improving collaboration and fostering prosperity in developing countries. Patented technologies are made public, ensuring access to technical knowledge of inventions. Intellectual property rights guarantee their owners security against unauthorized use, providing them with a source of income from exclusive rights. Exclusive rights allow owners to prohibit others from using and benefiting from their inventions. But because technology transfer depends on owners’ willingness to share licenses and knowledge, low-income countries struggle to adopt sustainable technology.
With its low number of patent registrations and high-tech exports, Indonesia depends on technology transfer from high-income countries. World Bank data shows that between 2016 and 2020, the average number of patent applications was 899,900 in high-income countries and 38,740 in lower-middle-income countries. Similarly, high-tech exports as a share of total manufactured exports of high-income countries were 21% and those of lower-middle-income countries about 10% during the same period. Indonesia scores 1,800 and 8% on average for patent applications and high-tech exports, respectively, which is lower than its lower-middle-income neighbors.
Some international agreements recognize the technological challenge faced by low-income countries. Article 7 of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) obliges the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights to contribute to and promote technological innovation, transfer and diffusion mutuals. Articles 66.2 and 67 of the TRIPS Agreement require high-income countries to encourage mutually agreed transfer of technology, including technical and financial cooperation from their companies or institutions, to low-income countries. Sustainable technology transfer is a key pillar of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Article 4.5 obliges all developed countries to take concrete measures to promote, facilitate and finance the transfer or access to environmentally sound technologies to developing countries. Helping low-income countries obtain sustainable technologies has been a binding commitment of developed countries. But reaching a mutual agreement on technology transfer could be long and costly.
Article 109 of the Indonesian Patent Law allows government patents for products of urgent public interest, related to diseases, agricultural resilience and natural disasters. The government patent does not diminish the rights of patent holders to exercise their exclusive rights and to receive reasonable compensation fees from the government. However, this is limited to extreme situations. The Indonesian Omnibus Law requires patent holders to produce and process their technology in Indonesia to ensure technology and knowledge transfer and labor absorption. However, the provision has been deemed controversial by the World Trade Organization.
Indonesia could step up its efforts to foster an innovative environment while ensuring opportunities to acquire sustainable technologies. Several initiatives can be launched with improved regulation, financial support, digital infrastructure and research and development (R&D).
The UNFCCC indicates that artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology could reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 10-20% by 2030. As many sustainable technologies will increasingly be driven by AI, clearer regulations or guidelines will be needed to protect the intellectual property of inventions made using AI technology. The government can find ways to incent inventor efforts, such as relaxing fees and registration procedures.
The IP Office’s online registration system can be expanded to provide green intellectual property databases and inventories that can connect inventors or intellectual property owners with those seeking sustainable solutions. With valid databases and networks, the system can attract key players to invent and disseminate sustainable technology.
Accelerating the invention and transfer of sustainable technologies requires synergy between institutions. Inventors and intellectual property owners tend to enter into licensing agreements with sectors with a high rate of innovation and R&D.
However, data from the World Bank in 2020 shows that Indonesia’s ratio of R&D expenditure to total GDP is lower (0.28%) than that of neighboring countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Vietnam.
Indonesian R&D should be strengthened, not only to encourage technology transfer but also to centralize new knowledge and inventions.
It is time to recognize that Indonesia’s economic resilience will depend on sustainable and inclusive growth. Ultimately, recognizing the limits of intellectual property rights and expanding the role of R&D, funding, infrastructure and political will will help drive sustainable inventions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/opinion/opinion/2429530/ip-rights-are-key-to-sustainability
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or coll[email protected]
Recent Posts
- Intellectual property rights are key to sustainability
- UK has no plans to relocate Israeli embassy to Jerusalem: PM office | political news
- Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals 2022: Boots, coats
- Steam on Chromebook, currently in beta
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan shot dead in ‘assassination attempt’
- PM Modi congratulates Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on election victory
- Eight lucky brides will receive a free wedding dress for their service
- Ricky Ponting says Pat Cummins could miss the crunch game
- Donald Trump settles his lawsuit with a group of protesters Chicago Tribune
- Actor Kevin Spacey will receive an Excellence Award in Italy
- Nuclear Attack on US or Allies Would End Kim’s Regime, Defense Secretary Says | United States national security
- Involving migrants in climate action is an obligation, not an option