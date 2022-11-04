Intellectual property rights are key to sustainability

Indonesians are increasingly aware of the need to develop in a more sustainable way. In October 2022, the Jakarta High Court rejected the government’s appeal of a citizens’ lawsuit which found that President Joko Widodo was negligent in failing to address Jakarta’s notorious air pollution. Report after report indicates the growing problem of plastic litter, including marine plastic debris. While the puzzle of building a sustainable future has many pieces, one crucial element is often overlooked: intellectual property (IP) rights.

Transformative and collaborative inventions to drive sustainability in carbon-intensive sectors must be prioritized. While technology can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and circular economy, the sharing of technology and knowledge, coupled with adequate funding, is needed. Intellectual property rights can help.

Intellectual property rights are essential for enabling innovation and the diffusion of sustainable technologies, improving collaboration and fostering prosperity in developing countries. Patented technologies are made public, ensuring access to technical knowledge of inventions. Intellectual property rights guarantee their owners security against unauthorized use, providing them with a source of income from exclusive rights. Exclusive rights allow owners to prohibit others from using and benefiting from their inventions. But because technology transfer depends on owners’ willingness to share licenses and knowledge, low-income countries struggle to adopt sustainable technology.

With its low number of patent registrations and high-tech exports, Indonesia depends on technology transfer from high-income countries. World Bank data shows that between 2016 and 2020, the average number of patent applications was 899,900 in high-income countries and 38,740 in lower-middle-income countries. Similarly, high-tech exports as a share of total manufactured exports of high-income countries were 21% and those of lower-middle-income countries about 10% during the same period. Indonesia scores 1,800 and 8% on average for patent applications and high-tech exports, respectively, which is lower than its lower-middle-income neighbors.

Some international agreements recognize the technological challenge faced by low-income countries. Article 7 of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) obliges the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights to contribute to and promote technological innovation, transfer and diffusion mutuals. Articles 66.2 and 67 of the TRIPS Agreement require high-income countries to encourage mutually agreed transfer of technology, including technical and financial cooperation from their companies or institutions, to low-income countries. Sustainable technology transfer is a key pillar of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Article 4.5 obliges all developed countries to take concrete measures to promote, facilitate and finance the transfer or access to environmentally sound technologies to developing countries. Helping low-income countries obtain sustainable technologies has been a binding commitment of developed countries. But reaching a mutual agreement on technology transfer could be long and costly.

Article 109 of the Indonesian Patent Law allows government patents for products of urgent public interest, related to diseases, agricultural resilience and natural disasters. The government patent does not diminish the rights of patent holders to exercise their exclusive rights and to receive reasonable compensation fees from the government. However, this is limited to extreme situations. The Indonesian Omnibus Law requires patent holders to produce and process their technology in Indonesia to ensure technology and knowledge transfer and labor absorption. However, the provision has been deemed controversial by the World Trade Organization.

Indonesia could step up its efforts to foster an innovative environment while ensuring opportunities to acquire sustainable technologies. Several initiatives can be launched with improved regulation, financial support, digital infrastructure and research and development (R&D).

The UNFCCC indicates that artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology could reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 10-20% by 2030. As many sustainable technologies will increasingly be driven by AI, clearer regulations or guidelines will be needed to protect the intellectual property of inventions made using AI technology. The government can find ways to incent inventor efforts, such as relaxing fees and registration procedures.

The IP Office’s online registration system can be expanded to provide green intellectual property databases and inventories that can connect inventors or intellectual property owners with those seeking sustainable solutions. With valid databases and networks, the system can attract key players to invent and disseminate sustainable technology.

Accelerating the invention and transfer of sustainable technologies requires synergy between institutions. Inventors and intellectual property owners tend to enter into licensing agreements with sectors with a high rate of innovation and R&D.

However, data from the World Bank in 2020 shows that Indonesia’s ratio of R&D expenditure to total GDP is lower (0.28%) than that of neighboring countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Vietnam.

Indonesian R&D should be strengthened, not only to encourage technology transfer but also to centralize new knowledge and inventions.

It is time to recognize that Indonesia’s economic resilience will depend on sustainable and inclusive growth. Ultimately, recognizing the limits of intellectual property rights and expanding the role of R&D, funding, infrastructure and political will will help drive sustainable inventions.