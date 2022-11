Donald Trump sues New York attorney general for leading ‘crusade’ against him

Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday, accusing him of waging a crusade against him and his big, honest businesses that did nothing wrong.

The lawsuit, filed in Florida’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, comes amid James’ own lawsuit alleging decades of fraud by the former president and his family business. The attorney general has asked a court to appoint a watchdog or monitor to review a Trump trust that holds property in the Trump Organization as his case progresses.

Trump vehemently opposed the request, calling it a politically motivated overreach and arguing that she has no jurisdiction over the matter because the trust is governed by Florida law. Lawyers for the former president said James engaged in a war of intimidation and harassment designed to steal, destroy or control anything related to Trump.

Twisted and very partisan James now thinks it’s New York State’s business to go after my revocable trust and dig into my private estate plan only to look for ways to recklessly hurt me, as well as my family, my businesses and my tens of millions of supporters, Trump wrote on his Truth social media platform. If I weren’t elected President of the United States, and now leading in the polls by substantial margins against Democrats and Republicans, this wouldn’t be happening.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at the New York State Democratic Convention on February 17, 2022 in New York City.

In a statement Wednesday, James’ office highlighted other Trump lawsuits that have been dismissed in recent months, promising the attorney general would continue her work.

We sued Donald Trump because he committed significant financial fraud, his office told Axios. That fact has not changed, and our determination to ensure that no matter how powerful or political one may be, no one is above the law either.

James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization in September, accusing the former president of staggering levels of fraud. The attorney general said in the lawsuit that Trump and his family business lied to lenders and insurance companies, overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars to obtain favorable loans.

James’ office hopes to see Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump banned from doing business in New York State, as well as have them pay about $250 million in restitution. His office does not have the authority to file criminal charges, but referred the case to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unfairly enrich himself and deceive the system, thereby deceiving us all, the attorney general said at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-sues-letitia-james_n_6363520ae4b0e1b9a4ad0f23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos