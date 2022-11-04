Prince or party animal? – The Diplomat

Advertising

More observers agree that the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP), Xi Jinping, presided over a 20th Party Congress that confirmed his dominance over the party. This dominance is such that it is conventional wisdom to describe him either as Mao Zedong reincarnated or one New Chinese Emperor.

Some believe that this domination may contain within it the seeds of the defeat of the party-states. Meixin-Pei argue that, as Mao himself demonstrated, while trampling on rules and institutional norms can benefit autocratic rulers, it is not necessarily good for their regimes.

So, has Xi now placed himself above the CCP? Or is he still a party man? In other words, does Xi’s personal ambition diverge or align with that of the CCP itself?

This is an important question because it can be argued that the political calculations of power contributed to the consolidation of its personal position of power within the CCP. But we should also recognize that the way in which this objective was achieved (for example via a return to ideological rectification and discipline) arguably strengthened the cohesion and institutional strength of the party.

Given the inscrutability of Chinese elite politics and the increasingly limited access of outside analysts to China itself, there has been a temptation to rest explanations on “Pekinological” readings of elite politics or by analyzing ideological tea leaves. While such approaches can provide important insights, they also carry risks. Witness, for example, some of the overheated speculation before the 20th Party Congress on a emerging divided at the highest level of the CCP between so-called reformist or technocratic elements associated with Premier Li Keqiang on the one hand, and more ideologically committed Xi supporters on the other.

But China, like Frederick Tiewes observed, is not a wholly unique political system where broader comparative considerations of bureaucratic interests and conflict structures are irrelevant. Politics in China as everywhere else is about conflict, and political outcomes are as much about how such conflict is mediated through organizational, institutional, and bureaucratic processes.

In fact, as New waves of stock Exchange As the politics of the CCP’s post-Mao elite suggests, the politics of leadership transitions has been driven by the brass knuckles affair of who retains or gains power, and has not inherently been about differences. ideological.

In effect, Guo Guang Wu argues convincingly that the central tension within the party under Xi has not revolved around ideological differences at all, but rather over differing approaches to the two core principles institutional characteristics of the CCP regime. It is about the Leninist will for the ruler to rely on a purge of rivals and promotion of loyalists to both consolidate power and implement policy, and the built-in self-contradiction of an economy partially market and the CCP’s monopoly on political power.

The fundamental distinction between Xi and his predecessors is therefore how to solve or at least manage this discrepancy:

From Deng Xiaoping to Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, CCP leaders before Xi have chosen to promote market capitalism to maintain CCP dictatorship. But Xi sees huge pitfalls in market capitalism for his regime and, therefore, he is determined to fight against these pitfalls to preserve the CCP’s dictatorship.

For much of the post-Mao era, the CCP’s ability to arbitrate the contradiction between market capitalism and the maintenance of one-party rule was seen as resting on the legitimacy of performance (via the pursuit of modernization and economic development). But even under Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, this was no longer considered enough; both sought the adaptation and innovation of party ideology as the main resource for re-legitimising the power of the CCP.

Xi’s approach to resolving this fundamental contradiction has been to tip the scales further in favor of the Leninist side of the equation. At the 20th Party Congress, Xi affirmed both his personal political dominance and the correctness of his political line. His dominance was underscored by the fact that he effectively stacked in the Politburo Standing Committee the seven men at the top of the party’s decision-making apparatus for the next five years with those known have strong personal or professional ties with him.

In doing so, as evidenced by the omission of figures linked to the so-called Communist Youth League faction associated with former General Secretary Hu Jintao of the new Central Committee, such as Premier Li Keqiang and former Vice -Premier Wang Yang, Xi removed any remaining semblance. of the factional balancing at the top level of the CCP that has prevailed for most of the post-Mao era.

Meanwhile, Xi has presided over amendments to the CCP constitution that incorporate some of his key ideological precepts and political priorities. The amended Party constitution now devote the two establishmentswhich establish Xi Jinping’s status as the core of the CCP and establish the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics of the New Era. He also commends Xi’s drive since 2012 for greater party discipline and rigorous autonomy, necessary to forge the good steel necessary for the party and the country to face the situation of unprecedented complexity and fight unprecedented gravity to promote reform, development and stability.

Some might argue that the continued emphasis on ideological discipline is just a way to secure Xi’s personal position of power. But it should also be noted that it has a broader political resonance within the CCP.

Here, it is significant that Xi’s report to the 20th Party Congress pointedly highlighted his discussion of this topic by referrer to the alarming state of ideological discipline and the pervasiveness of hedonism and extravagance before the start of the new era (i.e. the start of Xi’s first term). This clearly demonstrated Xi’s identification of his predecessor Hu Jintao as president with the blossoming of serious hidden dangers in the party, the country and the military, and underscored what Xi (and arguably the CCP more broadly) considers as the party’s secret to escaping the historical cycle of rise and fall.

The answer, Xi concluded, is self-reform. Only by continuing to purify, improve, renew, and surpass itself can the CCP ensure that it will never change its nature, belief, or character.

Undoubtedly, the return of ideological discipline as a preeminent concern under Xi was an instrument by which he consolidated his personal power and authority within the party via the purge and discipline of actual or potential opponents.

Yet the desire for a return to ideological discipline within the CCP was already evident before Xi’s rise. There was undoubtedly multiple motivations a desire to curb the perceived autonomy of local cadres, respond to public anger at endemic corruption, and reassert party control over an increasingly complex policy-making process behind the return to discipline ideological.

It can certainly be argued that these motivations contributed to the consolidation of Xi personal position of power within the Party. But a concomitant effect of this renewed ideological discipline is to to reinforce the cohesion and institutional strength of the party itself Thus providing it with the infrastructural power needed to ensure its survival. In doing so, Xi’s personal ambition could therefore ultimately complement rather than hijacking the central goal of the CCP: to maintain its monopoly on power.