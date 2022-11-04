Shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sparks outrage | Imran Khan News





Violence does not belong in politics or protests, Pakistani and foreign leaders have said after Khan suffered a leg injury.

The shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has been condemned as heinous as leaders in Pakistan and abroad have said violence has no place in politics.

Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the leg during a political rally. He had been leading a march from Lahore to Islamabad since Friday, campaigning for new elections after being forced out of office in April.

Several members of his convoy were injured in the attack on Wazirabad, nearly 200 km (120 miles) southeast of the capital.

Prominent Pakistani and foreign figures were quick to condemn the shooting.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered an immediate investigation.

I strongly condemn the shootings at the Imran Khans rally, he said. An immediate report of the incident was requested from the Home Secretary.

We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and the others injured. The federation will provide all possible support to the government of Punjab in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics.

Videos show chaotic scenes as former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg.

Khan, who was leading a protest march to call for a snap election, is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/ftBvr4AzF2

Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 3, 2022

Pakistani President Arif Alvi

In a tweet, Pakistani President Arif Alvi called the shooting a heinous assassination attempt and said he demanded immediate reports from the authorities.

Strongly condemn the heinous assassination attempt against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have requested immediate reports from the authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery and for all those injured. My condolences to the family of the political worker who died in the incident.

The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 3, 2022

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Party

Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, told Reuters news agency: This was clearly an assassination attempt. Khan was hit, but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding.

If the shooter had not been caught by people there, the entire leadership of the PTI would have been wiped out.

United States

The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters and hopes for the speedy recovery of all those injured, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Canada

The attack on Imran Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

It has no place in politics, in any democracy or in our society. I wish a speedy recovery to Imran and all those injured today.

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong, said Malala Yousafzai, winner of the novel. And violence is never an acceptable protest. I wish Imran Khan a full recovery.

Babar Azam, Pakistani cricket captain

Babar Azam has strongly condemned the heinous attack on his fellow Pakistan national cricket team captain.

May Allah keep [captain] secure and protect our beloved Pakistan, he said on Twitter.

Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen.

Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022

Wasim Akram, former Pakistani cricket captain

Deeply troubled by the events unfolding in Wazirabad, cricketer Wasim Akram said on Twitter.

Our prayers with Imran Khan and everyone there, he said. As a country, we must unite and not allow anyone to distort our national unity.

Deeply disturbed by the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. As a country, we must unite and not allow anyone to distort our national unity.

Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 3, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/3/shooting-of-former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-sparks-outrage

