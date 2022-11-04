Matt Hancock’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ appearance sparks new British anger at politicians

After news broke on Tuesday that he would be appearing on the show, Hancock was quickly suspended from the ruling Conservative Party and subjected to a mixture of public anger and ridicule.

In West Suffolk, the area of ​​eastern England that Hancock represents, the local Conservative Party association said it was disappointed “with his bid for prime-time TV stardom.

“We believe this is a serious lapse in judgment when dealing with an elected and paid MP,” the group told NBC News in a statement Thursday.

A group that campaigns for relatives of those who have died during the pandemic was also unimpressed.

Matt Hancock isn’t a celebrity, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw one of the world’s highest death rates in the UK from Covid-19 while breaking his own rules lockdown, COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK tweeted on Tuesday.

The UK has recorded nearly 178,000 deaths from coronavirus.

And there was also a rebuke from the country’s last prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

“The Prime Minister believes that at a difficult time for the country, MPs should work hard for their constituents, whether in the House or in their constituencies,” a spokesman for Sunak told reporters on Tuesday. a briefing at 10 Downing St. .

But Hancock defended his decision to appear on the show, insisting he hadn’t “lost his marbles or had one drink too many”.

While there are definitely those who think I shouldn’t go, I think it’s a great opportunity to speak directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care a lot about how our country runs, he wrote in a column in a tabloid, The Sun.

It’s our job as politicians to go where people don’t have to sit in ivory towers in Westminster, he added.

Hancock won’t be the first lawmaker to appear in “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”

In 2012, Nadine Dorries was a contestant on the show and was filmed eating camel toes and ostrich anuses. She was also suspended from the Conservative Party for appearing on the show, but was later readmitted and served as a minister in Johnson’s government.

Nadine Dorries appeared on the show in 2012. ITV / Shutterstock

Hancock’s inclusion in the reality show could not only damage his reputation, but also have a further impact on how politicians are perceived by the public, said John Street, a professor of politics at the University of ‘East Anglia in England.

“Political risk is obviously the kind of debasement of politics and politicians in which they are seen simply as artists or as mere extensions of popular culture, which itself is not deemed important enough to require our be careful,” he said.

But Street also said he could see how Hancock appearing on the program could help him with voters.

“There’s a vague credence to the argument that if you go to a show that millions of people watch, you can reach out in a way and demonstrate, to use the word horrible, relatability, from politician to ordinary person.”

Hancock will donate to St. Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, according to the Press Association, and he will also have to report to Parliament the amount he receives from the show.

Hancock’s office did not respond to a request for comment.