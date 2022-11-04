Trump to Make 2024 Announcement Soon, Says Angel of Darkness Kellyanne Conway





In 2022, there are less scarier English phrases than Donald Trump launched his third White House bid, except maybe and Marjorie Taylor Greene is his running mate and also and they plan to do their first joint gathering dressed as Sonny & Cher. Unfortunately, 2022 is a scary place, and we might hear one of these phrases sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, who led the Trumps 2016 campaign and served as his White House’s top spin-master, said we can expect him to announce [his 2024 candidacy] soon. Conway made the claim at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast, where she also praised Trump for apparently taking her advice and not announcing until the midpoints. Noting that she told Trump to delay his decision so as not to distract from Republican candidates trying to take over Congress, she said: I give him a ton of credit for not announcing this year, for not having embarrassed the mid-term candidates, many people around him, who frankly need him for their next meal and their next concert and their next power center may not have.

Trump was rumored to be considering launching a third race this summer, when he allegedly surprised some advisers by saying he could declare his candidacy on social media without even notifying his own team, according to the New YorkTimes. At the time, the outlet noted that aides were scrambling to build basic campaign infrastructure in time for an announcement as early as July.

Obviously that didn’t happen, however, as Rolling Stone reported, Trump has made it clear to those around him that if and when he does show up, it will be partly because he thinks that the numerous criminal investigations into his conduct and the threats of indictments and the prison sentence will disappear if he returns to the White House, after explaining that when you are president of the United States it is difficult for the politically motivated prosecutors to reach you. In related news, George Conway predicted last month that Trump would be found guilty of multiple crimes.

Trump hits back at New York attorney general, says lawsuit threatens to ruin his reputation

Does anyone want to tell him that this ship probably sailed at the time of its sixth failure? Or when he started talking about dating his daughter? Or when his fake university was shut down? Someone? By The Guardian:

Donald Trump has sued New York State Attorney General Letitia James for what he claims is a relentless, pernicious, public and shameless crusade against him, in the form of his recent civil lawsuit against the former president and three of his adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Filed in Florida circuit court on Wednesday, the lawsuit says James’ lawsuit, which it announced at a dramatic press conference in September, will cause great harm to the company, brand and company. reputation of the three times married, often sued, twice. – impeached and widely legally endangered former president.

James accuses the Trump Organization of overstating asset values ​​in order to blind investors and lenders. If successful, his trial [could] bar Trump and his three named children from taking leadership positions in New York, a provision analysts say has the potential to bring down Trump’s business empire.

Last month, Trump and Eric were finally served with the lawsuit after apparently trying to dodge receiving it for three weeks.

