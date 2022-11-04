PM Modi addresses program marking Vigilance Awareness Week in New Delhi

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister said Vigilance Awareness Week begins with Sardar Patel’s birthday. “Sardar Patel’s whole life has been dedicated to honesty, transparency and building a public service system based on these values,” he said. The Prime Minister pointed out that the campaign around awareness and vigilance is based on these principles. He observed that the Vigilance Awareness Week campaign is taking place to realize the dreams and aspirations of a corruption-free India and highlighted its importance in the life of every citizen.

The Prime Minister said that for a developed India, trust and credibility are essential. that people’s trust in government builds people’s self-confidence. The Prime Minister lamented the fact that previous governments not only lost people’s trust, but they also failed to trust people. The legacy of the long period of slavery to corruption, exploitation and resource control was unfortunately reinforced after independence. It has seriously harmed at least four generations of this country, he said. “We must completely change this decades-long path in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Referring to his clarion call from the ramparts of the Red Fort for a decisive battle against corruption, the Prime Minister pointed to two main reasons for corruption and hindering people’s progress, namely lack of facilities and unnecessary pressure from the government. He said that for a very long time, this absence of amenities and opportunity was deliberately nurtured and a gap was allowed to widen, leading to an unhealthy competition of a zero-sum race. This race has fueled the ecosystem of corruption. The corruption created by this scarcity affects the poor and middle classes the most. “If the poor and the middle class expend their energy to organize basic amenities, then how will the country progress?” asked the prime minister. “That is why, noted the Prime Minister, we have been trying to change this system of scarcity and pressure for 8 years. The government is trying to bridge the gap between supply and demand. The three means adopted to achieve this are advancing technology, bringing basic services to saturation level and finally moving towards atmanirbharta.

Regarding the use of technology, the Prime Minister mentioned the link between PDS and technology, removing bogus crores of beneficiaries and preventing more than 2 lakh crore rupees from falling between wrong hands by adopting Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Likewise, embracing transparent digital transactions and transparent public procurement through GeM is making a huge difference.

Speaking on bringing basic facilities to saturation level, the Prime Minister stressed that reaching every eligible beneficiary of any government program and meeting saturation targets puts an end to discrimination in the society while eliminating the scope of corruption. Underlining the principle of saturation adopted by the government for the realization of each project, the Prime Minister gave examples of water connections, pucca houses, electrical connections and gas connections.

The prime minister said that overreliance on foreign products was a major cause of corruption. He highlighted the government’s push towards atmanirbharta in defense and pointed out that the possibility of scams is ending as India would manufacture its own defense equipment from guns to fighter jets to transport planes.

Calling the CVC an institution that encourages everyone’s efforts to ensure transparency, the Prime Minister recalled his last call for “preventive vigilance” and praised the CVC’s efforts in this direction. He also asked the vigilance community to think about modernizing its audits and inspections. “The will shown by the government against corruption, the same will must be seen in all departments as well. For a developed India, we must develop such an administrative ecosystem, which has zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

The prime minister has called for a system where corruption-related disciplinary proceedings are completed in time-limited mission mode. He also suggested continuous monitoring of criminal cases and asked to devise a way to classify departments based on ongoing corruption cases and publish corresponding reports on a monthly or quarterly basis. The prime minister also called for a streamlining of the vigilance authorization process using technology. It is necessary to audit the data of public grievances so that we can trace the root causes of corruption in the department concerned, added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to involve ordinary citizens in the work of monitoring corruption. “No matter how powerful the corrupt are, they should not be saved under any circumstances, it is the responsibility of organizations like you. No corrupt person should have politico-social support, every corrupt person should be put in the dock by society, it is also necessary to create this environment,” he said. Referring to a worrying trend, the Prime Minister said: “We have seen that many times corrupt people are glorified despite being imprisoned even after it has been proven that they are corrupt. This situation is not good for Indian society. Even today, some people give arguments in favor of the corrupt who have been found guilty. It is very necessary that such people, such forces be made aware of their duty by society. In this area, the concrete actions taken by your department also play an important role. »

The Prime Minister underlined that institutions acting against the corrupt and corruption like the CVC, do not need to be defensive. He stressed that it is not necessary to work on a political program, but to work to simplify the lives of ordinary citizens. “Those with vested interests will try to obstruct proceedings and defame individuals associated with these institutions,” the Prime Minister quipped, “But Janta Janardan is the form of God, they know and test the truth, and the moment come, they stand with those who uphold the truth.” The Prime Minister further urged everyone to walk the path of truth to discharge their duties with dedication and stressed that “when you act with conviction, the whole nation is at your side”.

Concluding the speech, the Prime Minister said that the responsibility is enormous and the challenges also continue to transform. “I am sure you will continue to play a vital role in building a transparent and competitive ecosystem at Amrit Kaal,” the Prime Minister said. He underlined the need for constant dynamism in the methodology to meet this challenge. The Prime Minister also expressed his joy in interacting with the winners of the essay contest and suggested the introduction of a speech contest in the future. Observing that 4 of the 5 winners who received the Anti-Corruption Essay Award were girls, the Prime Minister urged the boys to pick up the torch and rally together on this journey. “The importance of cleanliness is only understood when dirt is removed,” he added. “Technology definitely leaves a kind of paper trail when it comes to tracking those who work outside the law,” observed the Prime Minister, and concluded by emphasizing the need to embrace technology as much as possible in this fight against corruption.

Principal Secretary Dr PK Mishra, Minister of State for Personnel and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Jitendra Singh, Cabinet Secretary, Central Vigilance Commissioner Shri Suresh N. Patel and Shri Vigilance Commissioners PK Srivastava and Shri Arvinda Kumar were present on the occasion. .