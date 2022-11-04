BBC misinformation correspondent jokes she has a new fan after Donald Trump Jr denounced the political experiment as fake news





The BBC disinformation correspondent joked she had a new fan after Donald Trump Jr denounced her new political experience as fake news.

The BBC’s Marianna Spring spoke to The Associated Press about the project. She created five fake Americans and created social media accounts for each of them, trying to show the spread of misinformation and how it affects American politics.

Mr Trump Jr clung to PA title: BBC tries to figure out politics by creating fake Americans

And some still wonder if fake news exists, he tweeted. The BBC has just admitted that it created fake social media profiles…

A new fan for #Americasts Undercover Voters! I created social media accounts for five data-driven characters. We are investigating what profiles are recommended and exposed online, Ms Spring tweeted on Wednesday and included a screenshot of Mr Trump Jrs’ message.

We were doing it with very good intentions because it’s important to understand what’s going on, she told the AP.

The United States is the main battleground when it comes to disinformation, she said.

The disinformation reporter collaborated with the Pew Research Center to create five profiles.

Theres Larry, a conservative from Alabama; Emma, ​​a liberal from New York; Britney, a populist conservative from Texas; Gabriela, an independent from Miami; and Michael, a moderate Democrat from Milwaukee.

Ms Spring created accounts for each of them with computer-generated photos on multiple platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

The accounts are passive, which means they have no friends on the platforms and they don’t make any public comments.

Ms. Spring has a phone for each of the profiles, all of which have different traits. Emma, ​​for example, follows women’s and LGBT+ issues, is pro-marijuana legalization, and follows outlets such as The New York Times and NPR.

The differences between the accounts and their interests are intended to reveal how the algorithms of the different social media platforms work and the type of content promoted to each of the profiles.

Britney has been skeptical of vaccines and anti-big business and has received content related to those views, Ms Spring told the AP. The account received content from groups dismissing the 2020 election results, some of which included violent rhetoric, among other baseless conspiracy theories.

Ms Spring said that while social media companies are working to limit misinformation, a significant amount continues to come through, and that’s mostly from a far-right perspective.

Gabriela, a Latina mom who doesn’t follow political content, was even more likely to see GOP-supporting content in her feed.

The best thing you can do is understand how it works, Ms Spring told the AP. It makes us more aware of how we were targeted.

My job is to investigate misinformation and create fake accounts, she added. The irony does not escape me.

A retired Poynter Institute ethics expert, Bob Steele, told the AP that by creating these false identities, she violates what I believe to be a fairly clear ethical standard in journalism.

We must not pretend that we are anyone other than ourselves, with very few exceptions, he added.

Ms. Spring argued that the public interest is stronger than the point made by Mr. Steele.

We take ethics very seriously and have many processes in place to ensure that our activity does not affect anyone else, the BBC told the AP. Our coverage is transparent and makes it clear that the survey does not provide an exhaustive overview of what every American voter might see on social media, but rather provides insight into the significant issues associated with the spread of misinformation online.

