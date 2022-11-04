Official: Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan injured in gun attack





The new prime minister and Washington have denied such allegations.

Pakistan has a long history of political assassinations, the most publicized being that of Benazir Bhutto, who was twice prime minister and the first democratically elected female leader of a Muslim country.

She was killed by a suicide bomber in 2007 during a campaign rally in Rawalpindi as she ran for a third term. Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, was shot dead in 1951, also in Rawalpindi. Ministers, provincial governors and senior political party officials have also been assassinated since Pakistan was established in 1947.

Police said Thursday’s attack took place in Wazirabad district of eastern Punjab province, where Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading for the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign to force the government to hold early elections.

Also among the injured was Faisal Javed, an MP from Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a video statement, with blood staining his clothes, Javed insisted the Khans’ protest march to Islamabad would not stop.

District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and nine others injured in the attack. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan demanded a police report on the incident and condemned the attack.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior Khans party leader, told supporters surrounding the Khans truck that the attack was an assassination attempt on the country’s former prime minister.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, refused to back down from his positions. The country’s powerful military has said that although Khan has the democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one will be allowed to destabilize the country. Authorities in Islamabad have already deployed additional security measures around the city to deter any clashes or violence.

Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were made that he was safe.

He was transported to a hospital in Lahore, but he was not seriously injured. A bullet hit him in the leg, Umar told reporters. According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

An unknown number of supporters of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party who were part of the march were also injured, according to the party’s announcement.

The attack came less than a week after Khan started his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, with thousands of supporters.

Since being ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has alleged his ousting was a plot orchestrated by his successor, Sharif, and the United States says the new prime minister and Washington have denied it.

The Sharifs government also said there would be no early voting and the next elections would be held as scheduled, in 2023.

Khan’s latest challenge to government comes after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as prime minister.

Khan, who challenged the disqualification in an ongoing court case, said he would sue chief election commissioner Sikandara Raja, who was behind the decision, for calling him a dishonest person.

It was also not immediately clear whether the Khans’ convoy would be heading for Islamabad. Earlier, Chaudhry said they planned to enter Islamabad on Friday.

The attack also comes at a time when impoverished Pakistan is grappling with the aftermath of unprecedented floods that hit the Islamic nation over the summer, killing 1,735 people and displacing 33 million.

