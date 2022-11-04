The 20th Chinese Party Congress completed, the road ahead

Despite the repeated use of certain words such as security and military and the cementing of Xi Jinping’s power and authority, what China is likely to do in the post-Party Congress period remains an enigma; India must be careful



Despite the repeated use of certain words such as security and military and the cementing of Xi Jinping’s power and authority, what China is likely to do in the post-Party Congress period remains an enigma; India must be careful



The 20th Chinese Party Congress ended with almost no surprises, and a predetermined scenario was implemented without any hitches. Xi Jinping was named president for an unprecedented third term, and his six cronies all surrendered to the powerful Politburo Standing Committee. Li Qiang is widely expected to take over as premier from Li Keqiang, who was unceremoniously dismissed from the standing committee. Xi’s words when introducing the new leadership that they would not be intimidated by high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms reflected the mood in Congress.

Enhanced base status



The result can be summed up in the following words: maintaining the grip of parties on power trumps all other considerations. Mr. Xi’s central status has been further enhanced, and he is now poised to eclipse Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin, placing him second only to Mao. Xi’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era will be the guiding philosophy of the Communist Party of China/Chinese Communist Party (CPC) going forward. National security would be the key factor dictating all aspects of governance.

A common theme that permeated the debates was the affirmation of the CCP’s historic mission. There was only one narrative, crafted in a way that touted Mr. Xi’s role in revitalizing the CCP, further cementing its cult status. An earlier thesis by Xi of a community with a common destiny was unequivocally dismissed, which was replaced by the belief that international public opinion was currently anti-China and also included an incitement to overthrow the existing communist regime. To counter these disruptive philosophies, it became necessary for the CCP to emphasize ideological consistency and internal discipline. This would help avoid the danger of a Soviet-style collapse caused by ideological laxity, corruption, divisions within the party and attempts by outsiders to foment unrest.

In the area of ​​geopolitics, Congress has declared that the goal is to effectively reduce the authority and power of the United States. This was especially true of China’s neighborhood, primarily the Indo-Pacific. China also needed to avoid the vague and contradictory goals of the past, made at a time when China was seeking rapid progress in several directions.

The belief implicit in the proceedings was that China was being deliberately denied access and the ability to import certain vital technological items and, in this regard, to be the victim of major international conspiracies. Previous pragmatism has been replaced by concerns about Western pressure to derail China’s progress.

The Party Congress is indicative of the fact that Mr. Xi is much more than just a restorer of the party and that he adheres to the belief that the role of the CCP is central to Chinese society and essential in determining the role of China. in world affairs. Belief in the CCP’s historic mission was crucial to avoiding the kind of catastrophic mistakes made by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, leading to its demise.

In terms of China’s worldview, the Party Congress reiterated that the goal is to make China a modern socialist power by 2035, raise per capita income to middle income levels and modernize the armed forces. By 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, China is determined to lead the world in terms of composite national strength and international influence.

It was also evident that Mr. Xi enjoys broad, if not overwhelming, support among the Party elite, which has allowed him to infuse a renewed sense of purpose alongside tightening controls on it. . While many Chinese do not want to go back, there are a number, however, who do not appreciate Mr. Xi’s excessive emphasis on the criticality of the Communist Party in all areas, as well as the disruption of the traditional power structure. Therefore, everything may not be easy in the coming period.

Implications for the world



What does the Party Congress announce for the world, including India? Despite the repeated use of certain words such as security and military, what China is likely to do in the post-Party Congress period remains an enigma. Mr. Xi now wields more power and authority, is perhaps better placed in the hierarchy than anyone before, and is backed by a cabal of leaders who lack an independent base. He has the unfettered authority of Party Leader, Head of State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. The question is how he proposes to use this in the next five years.

The conventional wisdom would be that Mr. Xi would flex his muscles almost immediately, to achieve certain predetermined goals. Still, given Mr. Xi’s makeup and background, he should not be expected to act irrationally. Mr. Xi is a Maoist in some sense but he is not Mao, and is unlikely to indulge in the kind of mistakes Mao made like the Great Leap Forward and the break with the Soviet Union . His goal is to make China great again by 2049. Therefore, he will likely act with more than a certain amount of caution, avoiding hasty action and upsetting the goal of achieving greatness by 2049. China has many heights to conquer in the next 25 years before it achieves greatness, and Mr. Xi’s calculation would be not to endanger the 2049 goal by taking premature or by his demagoguery.

Therefore, it can be expected that, despite the level of rhetoric and claims that this is a dangerous phase, China is unlikely to take a premature step to take control of Taiwan, and thus risks a wider conflict with the United States and the rest of the world at this point. indicate. Mr. Xi is much more likely to devote his attention to internal China affairs, as unity within the Communist Party remains fleeting; while dissent has been stamped out for the time being, further consolidation would be needed.

The state of the Chinese economy is also likely to be a major concern for the Party leadership, including Mr. Xi. Dealing with the clouds on the horizon, including efforts to isolate China and the imposition of new restrictions on trade, especially China’s access to advanced technologies such as semiconductor technology, available elsewhere in the world, would have a higher priority. Therefore, one could well see China backtracking from its current confrontational stance with the United States and several other countries, and adopting a more conciliatory approach in the near future. There are, of course, some red lines. Any attempt to provoke within the first island chain, or to encourage Taiwan to seek independence or secede from China will certainly lead to conflict, regardless of how it adversely affects the plans and objectives of the China 2049. .

For Japan and India



While China may adopt a more benign attitude towards much of the rest of the world, India and Japan will be at the top of the list of countries on China’s agenda with which a confrontation is possible, for s to ensure that they recognize China’s leadership in Asia. In the case of India, while further skirmishes between the two countries along the several thousand miles of indefinite land border are to be expected, China is unlikely to engage in open conflict with it elsewhere in the world. the Indian Ocean region. This could change if India were to pursue a more aggressive policy in support of the Western High Seas Policy in waters near China.

India, however, is likely to be the main target of Chinese anger in the coming years. As India’s economic fortunes steadily improve even as China declines, the conflict of perception will become more intense. Moreover, if India is seen as a major recipient of Western technology, the type being denied to China, China would make it a point to use its economic, rather than military, power to impede the advancement of technology. ‘India. For China to achieve greatness by 2049, subjugating India economically and reducing its image in the eyes of the world would be of crucial importance.

MK Narayanan is a former Director of the Intelligence Bureau, a former National Security Advisor and a former Governor of West Bengal