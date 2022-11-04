Prime Minister Modi congratulates new Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modion on Thursday congratulated Israel’s new leader Benjamin Netanyahu on winning the parliamentary election, saying he looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties and stepping up joint efforts to deepen India’s strategic partnership. and Israel. your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the Indo-Israeli strategic partnership,” the prime minister said in a tweet on Thursday, November 3. Furthermore, in a subsequent tweet, the Indian leader expressed his gratitude to outgoing centrist interim prime minister Yair Lapid for his contribution to prioritizing India-Israel relations during his tenure. “Thanks [ex-Prime Minister] Yair Lapid for your priority to India-Israel strategic partnership. I look forward to continuing our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” the Prime Minister said. Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the Indo-Israeli strategic partnership. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022 Netanyahu, in response to the wishes of the Indian Prime Minister, tweeted: “Thank you my friend”. He pledged to take India-Israel cooperation to new heights during his tenure as prime minister. Right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu wins majority with 64 seats On November 3, the right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu won a 64-seat majority in the 120-member Knesset, sealing its fate back in power. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat in the general election and praised opposition leader Netanyahu for securing a majority in parliament and ending the political deadlock as he prepares to form the new firm. The state of Israel comes before any political consideration, Lapid said. I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel. Conservative parties have toppled the left-wing establishment for the first time since 1992 as Netanyahu will form the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. The winning Likud-led government will be made up of the ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, and the far-right Religious Zionism party. The far-right Religious Zionism party is expected to occupy the top cabinet posts of Netanyahu. The former Israeli leader had to resign as prime minister as he stood trial for corruption in at least three cases, including fraud, breach of trust and bribery. Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid previously called Netanyahu’s political comeback a deliberate campaign to quash Netanyahu’s trial. Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Saar, in turn, called the party legal reform plan a haven for government corruption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/middle-east/pm-modi-congratulates-israels-newly-elected-leader-benjamin-netanyahu-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos