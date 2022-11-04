NATO chief says it’s ‘time to welcome’ Finland and Sweden to alliance





Istanbul (AFP) Sweden and Finland are committed to working with Turkey to address its concerns before they join the alliance, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, adding it was time to welcome them.

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for banned Kurdish militants it considers “terrorists”. “I recognize your concerns,” Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul. He said Finland and Sweden wanted to work more closely with Turkey to fight “terrorism”. “It’s also in their interest,” he said. “It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO. Their membership will strengthen our alliance and make our people more secure.” Both countries abandoned decades of military non-alignment and rushed to NATO membership in May after Russia invaded Ukraine. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to block their offers, seeking concessions. In June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland reached an agreement that included provisions on extraditions and information sharing. “Finland and Sweden have honored their agreement with Turkey,” Stoltenberg said. “They have become strong partners in our common fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he added. “And they are clearly committed to a long-term engagement with Turkey to address your security concerns.” To date, all 30 NATO member states, except Turkey and Hungary, have ratified the membership of Sweden and Finland. New alliance members must be unanimously approved. Cavusoglu said Stockholm had taken some steps, including removing restrictions preventing arms sales to Turkey, but added that “it is not possible to say” that the July agreement has been fully implemented. implemented. “We have no intention of harming NATO or blocking its enlargement…we want to see concrete action,” he said. Ankara has “more hope” that the new Swedish government will address Turkey’s concerns, Cavusoglu added. The new Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, will travel to Ankara on Tuesday for further talks, the Foreign Minister said. NATO membership is a priority for Sweden’s new right-wing government. Stoltenberg, who is due to meet Erdogan on Friday, said finalizing nominations was important to send a “clear message to Russia”. “In these dangerous times, it is even more important to finalize their membership to avoid any misunderstandings or miscalculations on the part of Moscow and to send a clear message to Russia that the door to NATO remains open,” he said. he declared. “And it’s only the allies to decide on NATO membership, no one else.” AFP 2022

