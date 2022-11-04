Judge says the hell is appointing a monitor for Donald Trump’s business





NEW YORK (AP) A Manhattan judge said Thursday he would appoint an independent monitor to ensure there is no more fraud in former President Donald Trump’s business, restricting his ability to conclude freely enter into agreements, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered an outside watchdog while presiding over a trial in which the New York Attorney General alleges that Trump and the Trump Organization misled banks and others about the value of valuable assets, including including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

Attorney General Letitia James said the company continued to commit fraud and took steps to avoid potential penalties in her lawsuit, such as incorporating a new entity of the same name, Trump Organization LLC, in September, just before the filing of the lawsuit.

Engoron wrote in an 11-page order that Trump and the Trump Organization have demonstrated a propensity to engage in persistent fraud and that appointing an outside monitor is the most prudent and closely tailored mechanism to ensure that there is no more fraud or illegality pending the resolution of the lawsuit. .

James, a Democrat, is asking for $250 million and a permanent ban on Trump, a Republican, from doing business in the state.

Trump, who argues that James’ investigation of him is a political witch hunt, issued a statement on Thursday heartbreaking Engoron as a puppet judge. He urged the courts to do the right thing and stop this inquisition.

Engoron, in agreeing to appoint a monitor, prohibited the Trump Organization from selling or transferring non-cash assets without giving the court and James’ office 14 days notice. The monitor to be appointed will be responsible for ensuring company compliance and will immediately report any violations to the court and to attorneys for both parties.

The Trump Organization must also grant the Monitor access to its financial statements, asset valuations and other information, must provide a full and accurate description of the corporate structure, and must give the Monitor notice of at least 30 days in the event of restructuring, refinancing or sale of assets. , said Engoron.

This is just the latest ruling Engoron has issued against Trump or Trump-related interests.

While presiding over disputes over subpoenas issued in the James investigation, the judge, a Democrat, scorned Trump and fined him $110,000 after he delayed turning over documents, and he forced to sit down for a deposition. In that testimony, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent for government interference in private enterprise and is a clear attempt to influence the outcome of the upcoming election, the Trump Organization said in a statement, calling the decision a no more political persecution from Letitia James.

Trump Organization attorney Christopher Kise said the order of Engorons effectively takes control of the company’s financial affairs and sends a message that free enterprise is simply not welcome in New York. York.

James’s lead attorney, Kevin Wallace, told a pre-Engorons hearing that they were looking for limited oversight and wouldn’t want the monitor involved in fine points, such as the number of rounds of golf or number of hotel rooms they booked in a given year.

Our goal in doing this is not to impact the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization, Wallace said.

The Trump Organization has a persistent record of disobeying existing court orders, Wallace said. It shouldn’t be the job of the court or the attorney general to spend the next year looking over their shoulder to make sure assets aren’t sold or the company isn’t restructured.

Trump sued James in Florida on Wednesday, seeking to prevent him from exercising control over the family trust that controls his business. Trump’s 35-page complaint rehashed some claims from his previously dismissed lawsuit against James in federal court in New York.

Wallace said at Thursday’s hearing that James’ office was looking to put an end to ongoing fraudulent activity within the Trump organization and wanted to put safeguards in place so the company couldn’t just sell off assets. , such as the Trump Tower and an office building at 40 Wall Street, which could potentially be used to pay for a potential lawsuit judgment.

Kise responded that the company has no intention of disposing of those properties, which together he says are worth at least $250 million. The Trump entities aren’t going anywhere, he added.

Kise argued that James’ lawsuit is making a lot of noise about common and bona fide disagreements in the real estate industry. If the banks that lent Trump money felt he or the company had acted improperly, they would have spoken, Kise said.

There is no problem. There is no case here, Kise said. It’s mind-numbing to see a receiver inserting itself into these complex transactions on behalf of the owner of this property.

Engoron disputed at least one aspect of Kises’ reasoning, asking if there was really a bona fide disagreement when Trump claimed his Trump Tower penthouse was three times its actual size and $200 million more.

Regarding the new Trump entity that caused concern from James’s office, Kise said the company listed in a New York company filing as the Trump Organization II had nothing to do with the dodging potential penalties from James’ lawsuit, but rather consolidating pay issues that have arisen in other settings.

Kise did not provide additional details. Trump Organizations’ payroll practices are among issues raised during the company’s criminal fraud trial in Manhattan, which was halted Tuesday and is expected to resume Monday after a witness tested positive for COVID-19.

