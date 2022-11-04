“Jab tak hum zinda hain…”: the man who caught Imran Khan’s attacker hailed by the crowd





The attacker of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was grabbed by a man standing in the crowd. After the chaos subsided, Khan’s supporters took him on their shoulders and hailed him for catching the attacker.

Nov 3, 2022

The man who caught Imran Khan’s attacker

By India Today Web Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in a shooting during his ‘true freedom’ rally in Wazirabad on Thursday. The man who caught up with the assailant was arrested by Imran Khan’s supporters at the scene of the incident.

People then took him on their shoulders, praising and embracing him for catching the attacker.

The man who grabbed the assailant said: “I saw him open fire and hit him before he could fire another shot. He dropped his gun and started running. I chased him and caught him… Khan sahab, jab tak hum zinda hai, aanch nahi aa sakti. (Mr. Khan, until I am alive, nothing can happen to you.)”

The moment the attacker was caught.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on Imran Khan and ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to request a report from the Inspector General of Police and Chief Secretary of Punjab in Pakistan.

I condemn the incident of shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest terms. I have instructed the Home Secretary to report the incident immediately.

I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI President and the others injured. 1/2 Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan launched on October 29 in a long rally from Lahore to Islamabad against the government in place in Pakistan. The rally was due to reach Islamabad on November 4.

Also read: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his aide injured in a gun attack at a rally, Shehbaz Sharif orders an investigation

