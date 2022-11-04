Kash Patel’s immunity deal could lead to serious legal peril for Donald Trump, expert says





The immunity deal given to Donald Trump’s aide Kash Patel could put the former president in legal peril, experts have said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Mr. Patel, who served as national security and defense chief during the Trump administration, has been granted immunity from prosecution and will soon testify before the federal grand jury investigating on the handling of classified documents at Mar-a -Lago.

Mr. Patel previously appeared before the grand jury in October when he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

He had been named one of Mr. Trump’s official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration in June.

He also claimed the former president declassified White House documents while in office.

Legal experts say the immunity granted to Mr Patel could suggest the jury is getting closer to the end.

Former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade told MSNBC that such deals are made when there is enough information about the case.

We’re actually nearing the end, you don’t make these kinds of deals until you feel like you know a lot about the case…you’ve seen all the material, you’ve talked to all the other witnesses who will talk to you without immunity so that tells me they are getting closer but there is more information they want.

You already had Kash Patel in front of the grand jury where he exercised his Fifth Amendment rights in order to get the last bit of knowledge or intent from what Donald Trump may have told him…so maybe it’s worth the hard to do to get to the finish line.

CNN legal analyst Norman Eisen told the Erin Burnett Networks that the immunity deal showed Mr Trump was in serious criminal jeopardy.

Erin, this means that in this investigation of the classified documents that the Justice Department found, there is probable cause that crimes were committed when these documents were removed from the White House at Mar-a-Lago, that Kash Patel himself has some fear of self-incrimination, he was quoted as saying by Mediaite.

That’s why you get an immunity order because what you have to say could land you in criminal trouble. And, Erin, I think here that also means grave criminal peril for Donald Trump. Because it’s quite unusual to give this immunity to a witness.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said in a Twitter thread that the immunity deal implied prosecutors’ target was Mr. Trump.

If you have immunity, your response cannot incriminate you, so you must respond.

So while that protects Patel, it’s hard for him to resist testifying. This is precisely why prosecutors took this step.

This demonstrates that their target is Trump, not Patel, who probably wouldn’t have been charged anyway. This suggests the DOJ is seriously considering charges against Trump and building a case.

In August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a court-approved search of Mr. Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seizing more than 11,000 documents, at least 100 of which were marked classified.

