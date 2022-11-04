Politics
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is determined to continue to build the strength of the Navy
Click.com, Jakarta, November 3, 2022, — The Ministry of Defence, under the leadership of our President, is determined to continue building the strength of our Navy, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia (Menhan RI) said, Lt. Gen. TNI (Ret.) Prabowo Subianto at the inauguration of the Republic of Indonesia (KRI) warship name dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo (WSH)-991, located at Pondok Dayung Pier, North Jakarta, on Thursday (11/3).
The inauguration ceremony began with the reading of the Kasal decision on KRI dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo, reading the curriculum vitae of dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo, followed by a statement confirming the name of KRI which was marked by pressing the siren button by Minister of Defense Prabowo accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff (Kasal) Admiral Yudo Margono and the heirs of dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo, namely Ir. H. Wargono Sunarko.
Kasal Admiral Yudo in his speech revealed that KRI dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo which is a national industrial product of PT. PAL Indonesia is a form of commitment and seriousness of the Indonesian Navy in the success of government programs aimed at strengthening the independence of the defense industry and increasing the use of national products.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Prabowo said the appointment of heroes on the warships of the Republic of Indonesia is proof that we always remember our origins, we always remember that we are free thanks to the sacrifices, examples and leadership of heroes. “For this, I give the highest appreciation to the Indonesian Navy which continues to uphold the love of country by naming important ships after national heroes,” he said.
Moreover, it is said that a strong navy is absolutely necessary for a country like the Republic of Indonesia because it is an archipelagic state whose life depends on communication from open sea lanes and must be maintained. This is the life and death of the Indonesian people, said Defense Minister Prabowo.
On this occasion, the Minister of Defense also expressed his pride in the production capacities of warships inside the country. We are proud that the sons and daughters of Indonesia can now build quite complex and large enough ships. We must continue this capacity. Indeed, the strength of the Navy is the pride of the whole nation, he said.
At the end of his speech, Defense Minister Prabowo motivated the Indonesian Navy soldiers. Kasal and all the staff, let us convey our pride, the pride of all Indonesians towards their seafarers. Wherever you have served, you have sailed the oceans and dangers, you have left your family for months, you have sincerely served your nation and your homeland. We are proud of you and we are determined to support you with all our strength with good equipment with good ships followed by good service. Good luck fighting and serving. Jalesveva Jayamahe, he concluded.
KRI WSH-991 is a type of hospital auxiliary vessel manufactured by PT. PAL Indonesia, which was delivered and inaugurated, entered the ranks of the Indonesian Navy on January 12, 2022. Additionally, after being inaugurated today, KRI WSH-991 will enter Fleet Command (Koarmada) III with a scope of operations in Koarmada III work area i.e. Maluku, North Maluku, Papua, West Papua and has a principal based in Sorong, West Papua Province.
As a hospital auxiliary ship, the KRI WSH-991 is equipped with two emergency rooms, treatment rooms, eight clinics, pharmacies and five operating rooms. In addition, it also has a laboratory room, scanner, x-ray, morgue and a multi-purpose room. The ship is made up of 163 personnel, including 111 medical personnel, 3 doctors, namely ENT specialists, general practitioners and dentists and can accommodate 130 patients.
Name KRI dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo was awarded to the national hero, dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo, who was born in Mlati Sub-district, Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta on January 7, 1852. He has persistent aspirations to liberate the people from colonialism. One of the keys is that people should be smart. After completing his medical studies, Wahidin Sudirohusodo dedicated himself a lot to the health sector by providing free healthcare to ordinary people. He played a great role in inspiring young people to fight for the birth of the Budi Utomo organization which is seen as a symbol of the rise of nationalist forces against the invaders.
The event which also included demonstrations of the 60 M Tesco Missile Fast Boat (KCR) and Tankboat Antasena was also attended by General Kasad TNI Dudung Abdurachman, Marshal Pangkoopsudnas TNI Madya Andyawan Martono Putra, Vice Admiral TNI Ahmadi Heri Purwono, Pangkogabwilhan I, Chancellor of Defense University, Head of Indonesian Armed Forces, Main Headquarters Officials, Indonesian Navy Commanders, Ministry of Defense Officials, Basarnas, as well as high ranking officials from friendly countries and other stakeholders.
(Contributor: Arif)
