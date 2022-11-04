New China, 1962 War, Galwan SoldierWhy India Can’t Ignore Xi’s Handwriting on the Great Wall

DDuring his speech on the 20e Conclave of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping referred to the new China without revealing much about its specificities, its objectives and its final goal. Chinese experts everywhere must be busy reading between the lines, analyzing the minute-by-minute pictures of events and deciphering the meaning of the signals. Chinese leaders express their thoughts more through signals and hints than through transparent outspokenness. New Delhi should start reading the signals emanating from Beijing, especially regarding New China, the mention of 1962 and the third president honoring a People’s Liberation Army soldier killed in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 .

While visiting a PLA museum, Xi discussed how the CCP has led the armed forces to strengthen its political loyalty and step up military training for better combat readiness. No wonder the museum includes exhibits from the 1962 war that blame India for it, a sign honoring a PLA soldier killed in the Galwan clash, and a stone from Karakoram asking visitors to pressing a button to show support for PLA troops along the border. Xi refuted claims that China has an expansionist agenda and stressed having a strong PLA for national security and peaceful purposes, not conflict. But he warned against dangerous thunderstorms on the horizon. New Delhi should learn to read tea leaves.

Xi’s third term may not be as rosy and easy as the first and second terms. During Xi’s second term, the United States under Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and left an economic vacuum in Asia to be filled by China. But now, as Xi takes stock of the domestic and global situation, his party, his economy and Chinese society could become his opponents, not to mention his ideological opponents.

Total control

As the 19th approachese CPC Congress in 2017, where Xi Jinping was re-elected for a second five-year term as general secretary of the party, an unprecedented event advertising blitzkrieg about five years of pure effort has attributed to Xi everything from the modernization of the PLA to the success of space programs invoking the memories of Chairman Mao.

Mao, with his larger than life stature, was a ruthless leader who was more feared than revered, who introduced the element of a personality cult, implemented the disastrous Great Leap Forward project resulting in mass starvation and purged many of his colleagues and distractors. including Xi Jinping’s father Xi Zhongxun. Incidentally, Xi Jinping’s father was among those who resisted Mao’s appropriation of the success of the revolution and his distortion of the history of the Communist parties. But then Mao had overtaken the CCP.

Once Xi Jinping’s second term was confirmed, party insiders began to notice the change in his working style. Xi was departing from the model of collective leadership introduced by Maos’ successor, Deng Xiaoping. Deng introduced a Collaborative Leadership Agreement in the CCP in the 1980s along with rule changes, which aimed to limit terms of office for serving leaders and proposed retirement age for politburo and committee members. permanent.

Having tasted power and realized the bitter truth of the communist system that absolute power begets power, Xi Jinping decided to abandon Deng’s path and walk Mao’s path. So he had to weed out critics, find an alibi like an anti-corruption campaign to purge potential successors and critics, and establish his supremacy in the party, political organization, and power circles like the PLA and technological institutions and financial.

Footage of China’s former president Hu Jintao sitting next to Xi being escorted out of the final session of the 20th Communist Party Congress sent a strong message to that effect. After all, Hu Jintaothe last samurai against authoritarianism, was part of the decentralization process.

Now the CCP seems to be under Xi Jinping’s full control. But authoritarian rulers and dictators are fully aware of the dangers of personality cults and the behavior of a tiger. Xi Jinping first toured Yanan with his team after taking office to impress upon them the necessity and importance of the party, which he ruthlessly subdued. During the guided tour of the Yanan Grottoes, Xi Jinping is said to have lectured at length on the 7th Party Congress, the passing of the 1945 resolution, and the struggle to end it led by Chairman Mao.

What mattered was what Mao had said about the Party. The people watch over the Party. Xi would have addedThis signaled that the Party had walked towards maturity in its politics, ideology and organization.

So the signal here is for the members of the Standing Committee and the CCP that as the party’s general secretary, the country’s president, and the head of the military commission, Xi Jinping is the new Mao of New China. Like the biblical saying (all who take the sword will perish with the sword), in China the saying would be that whoever kills the Party is killed by the Party.

Delhi game

Economically, China could face problems as the new team, without a known economist to deal with the emerging situation, tries to reconcile manufacturing with a very restrictive zero-Covid policy. China’s industrial policy spending was far higher than that of many leading economies, totaling at least 1.73% of GDP in 2019, or more than $400 billion in purchasing power terms. It is higher than China defense spending in 2019. The slow post-pandemic recovery and conflict in Ukraine forced spending cuts on most of China’s client economies, with the possible exception of India.

The Galwan clash and the Covid pandemic have forced India to seriously rethink its economic engagements with Beijing. There was a drop about US$1.5 billion in iron ore exports from India to China from April to August 2022, US$700 million in cotton exports and a significant decline in exports of some metals , plastics and papers. India also levied export duties ranging from 15 to 45 percent on steel inputs to ease pressure on domestic manufacturers and stabilize prices, which also had a significant impact on exports.

The advanced economies of the West will sooner or later change their independent and collective parameters of engagement with Beijing. The need for a manufacturing center will arise. New Delhi should recalibrate its economic policies but also keep the powder dry.

The author is the former editor-in-chief of Organizer. He tweets @seshadrichari. Views are personal.

