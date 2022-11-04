PM Modi to CVC and anti-corruption agencies – The New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Showing staunch support for anti-corruption agencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday they ‘did not need to be on the defensive’ while cracking down on corruption, even when some people with “vested interests” keep shouting and slandering them.

Addressing the “Vigilance Awareness Week” organized by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Prime Minister urged the panel, other agencies and officers to ensure that the corrupt are not spared, regardless of the power of the individual.

He said it is the responsibility of organizations like the CVC that no corrupt person gets “political or social refuge”.

“Every corrupt person should be held accountable by society. It is important to create such an atmosphere. We see hymns being sung for people who have already been proven corrupt. People who call themselves honest do not feel ashamed to go being photographed with such corrupt people. This situation is not good for Indian society,” he said.

Without taking names, Modi said people were giving arguments in favor of corrupt people and pleading for rewards. “Agencies like CVC that work against corruption and bribery need not be on the defensive. If you are working for the welfare of the country, there is no need to live in guilt. We don’t have to work on a political agenda, but it is our duty to eradicate the problems faced by the common man of the country.”

“People with vested interests will scream, they will try to strangle institutions, they will try to defame dedicated people who sit in those institutions. All of that will happen,” he said.

Citing his own experience, the Prime Minister said that during his long tenure as head of government he had suffered insults and abuse, but ‘people support you when you walk the path of honesty’ .

“I can tell you from my experience to walk the path of honesty, to do your duty, people will stand with you. Some will keep screaming because their own feet are in the mud. I We keep saying that if we’ve followed a path of honesty and integrity, there’s no need to be defensive. When you act with conviction…the company supports you.” did he declare.

The prime minister said the legacy of corruption, exploitation and resource control that the country inherited from long periods of colonialism also continued after independence. He said that for eight years his government tried to change that by reforming systems and introducing transparency.

The Prime Minister claimed that there were two important reasons that were holding the country back and encouraging corruption in the country: scarcity (abhaav) of facilities and pressure (dabaav) from the government. “The scarcity of resources and opportunities continued for a long time, which helped to create a gap. This triggered an unhealthy race to obtain an advantage or an ease before others. This race nourished the ecosystem of the corruption,” he said.

Modi lamented that such base corruption affects the poor and middle class who devote all their energy to getting these facilities and benefits.

“We are trying to change this system created by scarcity and pressure, and close the gap between supply and demand,” he said, listing the measures taken by his government over the past eight years. , such as direct benefit transfers, government e-marketplace, elimination of false PDS beneficiaries, digital transactions, among others.

Modi said all government agencies should work to change the system and tradition of corruption as India celebrates 75 years of independence. He said the country should have “zero tolerance” for corruption in the administrative ecosystem and that would work for the idea of ​​a developed India.

The prime minister suggested that a ranking of government departments on anti-corruption efforts be established and ongoing corruption cases against officials be decided within a specified time.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister launched the new CVC Complaints Management System portal which will provide “end-to-end” information to citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

It has also published illustrated brochures on “ethics and good practice; compilation of best practices on Preventive Vigilance” and a special issue “VIGEYE-VANI” on public procurement.

It also awarded prizes to five students who wrote the best essays in a national essay contest organized by CVC under the Vigilance Awareness Week theme “India without Corruption for a Developed Nation”.