Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the lower leg DW 11/03/2022





Imran Khan was lightly injured on Thursday after a man opened fire on a container truck on which the former Pakistani prime minister was traveling alongside his supporters.

Asad Umar, a party official, said Khan was kicked in the foot while traveling to Wazirabad district in eastern Punjab province, nearly 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Islamabad, the capital city. Party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said a bullet hit Khan’s shin.

Khan was not seriously injured, his side said, as local media showed footage of him waving at supporters as he was medically evacuated to a hospital in Lahore. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident as Khan’s supporters took to the streets of many cities.

Ghazanfar Ali, a district police officer, said one person was killed and nine injured by the gunman.

The doctor treating Khan at a Lahore hospital later confirmed on Thursday that his condition was stable.

The suspected shooter was apprehended after the shooting. Police later released a video of the suspect confessing, although it was unclear whether his statements were made under duress.

“Only Imran Khan was my target,” the man said in the video. He was publicly identified by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb as Faisal B.

The military, with which Khan had been at odds since a vote of no confidence last spring removed him from office, said the shooting was highly condemnable.

What do we know about the incident?

“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon,” Umar said.

Another Khan aide, Raoof Hasan, told AFP news agency: “It was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him.”

Pakistani President Arif Alvi also described the attack on the former prime minister as a “heinous assassination attempt” in a tweet.

After the assault, Khan was spotted with a bandage over his foot after being moved to another vehicle from the container truck. His party said several supporters were also injured.

At the time of the attack, Khan was traveling in a large convoy of cars and trucks towards Islamabad. Once in the capital, Khan hoped to exert significant pressure on the government to call a snap election.

Since being ousted in a no-confidence vote in the spring, Khan says his removal was orchestrated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his successor. Khan also blames Washington for his ouster.

Sharif and the United States dispute the characterizations of Khan and Sharif has said he has no intention of holding elections before those scheduled for 2023.

The White House “strongly” condemned Khan’s attack, wishing him and all those injured a speedy recovery, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on all parties “to refrain from any violence, harassment and intimidation”.

“The United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the people of Pakistan,” he said.

What is the political context in which the attempt on Khan’s life took place?

The shooting occurred days after he started his journey from the Punjab provincial capital, Lahore, alongside his supporters. The so-called “long march” orchestrated by Khan is partly a response to the Pakistani Election Commission disqualifying Khan from holding office for five years.

What’s behind the charges against Imran Khan?

Pakistan’s powerful military has said that although Khan has the democratic right to hold such gatherings, no one will be allowed to destabilize the country.

Authorities in Islamabad have already reinforced the presence of security forces around the perimeter of the capital in an effort to prevent clashes and violence in advance.

The shooting underscored the political instability facing Pakistan.

Before entering politics, Khan was a famous cricket star.

