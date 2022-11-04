Trump sues Letitia James in Florida, accuses of ‘harassment’





Donald Trump has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the state of Florida, accusing James of waging a war of ‘intimidation and harassment’ against the former president and demanding that she be stopped from suing a tax evasion lawsuit against him.

“Extraordinary wrongdoing requires extraordinary redress,” begins the complaint, filed Wednesday. “James has repeatedly abused her position as New York State Attorney General to pursue a relentless, vicious, public and shameless crusade against President Trump, a resident of Palm Beach County, Florida, in the declared aim to destroy him personally, financially and politically. Suffice it to say, these actions are against New York and Florida law.

The lawsuit charges James with violating Trump’s “privacy and property rights” and his “rights as settlor and beneficiary of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.”

In September, James announced a massive civil lawsuit accusing Trump and his children Ivanka Trump, Donald J. Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump of tax evasion and seeking to bar them all from serving as officers or directors of any company based At New York. society.

The trust is the owner of Trump’s “global private enterprise,” according to Trump’s lawsuit, and it also “contains his private estate plan and current decisions regarding the disposition of his assets upon his death.”

Disclosing the contents of that trust while Trump is still alive, according to the lawsuit, “threatens the settlors’ right to privacy guaranteed by Article I, Section 23 of the Florida Constitution and the common law.”

The former president’s complaint, signed by some of the same lawyers behind Trump’s letter threatening to sue board members and Pulitzer Prize winners, is relatively light on legal arguments, but contains several restatements of Trump’s long list of grievances and insults against his former home state’s chief prosecutor.

The complaint describes an “ongoing witch hunt” against Trump that began when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015 and describes his business as “a large and successful business but a business nonetheless that must be managed with care, delicacy , but powerfully”.[.]”

The lawsuit also calls James a “political hacker” who is “out of control” and responsible for a “failing and poorly rated AG office in faraway New York.”

He refers to James’ political career as “a cartoonish, thinly veiled effort to publicly slander President Trump for personal political gain” that “devolved into a conspiracy to gain control” of the trust.

The lawsuit also targets former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion and testified under oath that his former boss hacked into his company’s books in order to gain tax advantages. Wednesday’s lawsuit calls Cohen a “discredited, disgraced, and disgruntled former attorney who evaded income tax on his cab medallions, made false statements to financial institutions for personal gain, and lied to Congress, as grounds for ‘opening of the investigation into President Trump’.

The 35-page complaint signals a future plan for more prosecutions.

“The damage to the Trump Organization is virtually incalculable, but Plaintiff intends to bring an action against James and the State of New York in the future for the tens of millions of dollars lost and the enormous cost associated with a Ridiculous and frivolous litigation,” a footnote reads, before repeating right-wing talking points that “many businesses are leaving New York City for friendlier environments” while “violent crime is skyrocketing and residents lack basic security in many places”.

Trump’s lawsuit demands a declaratory judgment declaring that “James has no jurisdiction over the assets of a revocable Florida trust and no authority to supersede or control the powers of the trustee”, as well as an injunction to “prevent [James’] future attempts to unlawfully supplant the Trustee or to exercise the powers held by the Trustee in any way, personally or through an agent. »

The attorney general didn’t seem fazed by Trump’s claims.

“Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud,” a spokesperson for James’ office said. “We sued Donald Trump because he committed significant financial fraud. That fact has not changed, and our determination to ensure that no matter how powerful or what his politics are, no one is above neither does the law.

You can read a copy of Trump’s complaint here.

[Picture of James via Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images. Photo of Trump via Brandon Bell/Getty Images.]

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

