Imran Khan injured in attack at rally – Foreign Policy

Pakistan’s breaking point?

Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan was the target of an assassination attempt at a political rally on Thursday, suffering gunshot wounds to the leg. Gunshots rang out as Khan stood on a container truck that was part of a convoy in Wazirabad, eastern Pakistan. The politician had led an anti-government march which is expected to arrive in Islamabad next week. Several senior Khan party colleagues were also injured and one person was killed. Khan was hospitalized in stable condition.

In June, counterterrorism officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province controlled by the Khans party, warned that terrorists were plotting to assassinate Khan. However, much of the circumstances of Thursday’s shooting remain unknown: who was behind it, how many people were involved and the motive. Video footage shows a man attacking a gunman as he fired towards Khans’ convoys, suggesting the attack could have been much worse.

It’s clear: Pakistan’s political environment, supercharged for months, has reached a pivotal and potentially explosive point. The attack on Khan represents a red line for his large and growing support base. Pakistani civilian and military leaders have clashed with Khan for months, and many of his supporters suspect their involvement in the attack. How states respond will go a long way in determining what comes next.

Khan, a former cricket star, entered politics in 1996 and served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 until April, when he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. During his early days as a politician, Khan’s focus on rooting out corruption won him a passionate following, especially among disillusioned young Pakistanis. His political fortunes improved as he strengthened his ties with the Pakistani military and was catapulted into power.

When Khan finally fell out of favor with the head of the Pakistani army, his fortunes suffered; the army probably supported the vote of no confidence. Since his ouster, Khan has railed against the new government and, more subtly, the military rulers and branded his rivals traitors.

The government crackdown on Khan and his supporters has only galvanized them, and his popularity has skyrocketed, although he no longer enjoys the same support in high places as before. His rallies draw huge crowds and his party has performed well in local elections.

Regardless of the circumstances of Thursday’s attack, the popularity of opposition leaders is poised to grow even more. He is a populist who enjoys mass appeal and is unlikely to be deterred. But returning to the head of his protest movement is a risky decision: the former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was the victim of an attempt on life in October 2007, before being assassinated two months later. And just last week, one of Khan’s best-known supporters, journalist Arshad Sharif, was killed in mysterious circumstances in Kenya.

Pakistani politics has reached an inflection point. The government, with the help of an army that has lost public support but remains powerful, could now step in to negotiate with Khan to bring down the political temperature. But it wouldn’t be easy. The government has rejected Khans’ request for a snap election currently scheduled for October 2023 because he is likely to lose. Pakistan’s prime minister and military have condemned the attack, but that won’t appease the Khans’ furious base.

The attack on Khan also puts the Pakistani army in the hot seat; he faces a difficult situation from a weaker position than he is used to. With angry Khan supporters already converging on military installations in protest, military officials may be tempted to push Islamabad into a compromise to avoid unrest. But the army now lacks influence: it has lost popularity and its current leadership is unstable as it prepares to bring in a new army chief in the coming weeks.

Pakistan badly needs some form of de-escalation, but neither side has indicated a willingness to compromise. There is a real risk that rival political factions in Islamabad will instead find themselves on a collision course with no exit in sight.

India’s infrastructure challenges. On Sunday, a bridge collapsed in Gujarat, India, killing 135 people. The tragedy was one of India’s deadliest public safety accidents in years. It offers a painful reminder of the persistent infrastructure challenges the country faces, even as major strides have made it the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Despite all the buzz around new forms of infrastructure, such as fiber optics and 5G, the country’s more traditional infrastructure, roads, rails and bridges, are in poor condition. A 2020 study found that up to 2,130 bridges in India failed to provide [their] planned service or collapsed during construction in the previous four decades. Some failures have become high casualty incidents.

These infrastructural problems are not unique to India, but these accidents are notable because of their frequency and the high political prominence given to them. In 2016, New Delhi admitted the country had an infrastructure deficit valued at $1.5 trillion. Government spending on infrastructure has increased dramatically in recent years, to the tune of $1.4 trillion between fiscal years 2019 and 2023. Business leaders in India have described infrastructure constraints as one of the the country’s greatest obstacles to investment.

Russia is recruiting former Afghan special forces. Further information emerged this week following reports that Russia is recruiting former Afghan special forces, many of them now based in Iran, to fight in Ukraine. (FP Lynne ODonnell told the story last week.) Three former Afghan generals tell The Associated Press that Russia is trying to recruit thousands of Afghan commandos, offering a monthly salary of $1,500 and safe havens. presumably in Russia for former special forces and their families.

Russia badly needs troop reinforcements; they will find few takers overseas, but in desperation, former Afghan special forces are among the few groups likely to take up the offer. They have few prospects in Afghanistan, where they and their families are threatened by the Taliban. Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that some former security forces had joined Islamic State-Khorasan to fight their common enemy Taliban.

Pakistani Prime Minister visits Beijing. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, beginning his first trip to China since taking office in April. Pakistan had hoped to secure pledges of financial assistance from China as well as promises to revitalize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Pakistani component of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which recently lost ground. its momentum due to Chinese security concerns.

China enjoys good relations with Sharif, in part because his brother Nawaz Sharif was prime minister when the two countries officially launched CPEC in 2015. However, based on a joint statement issued after the visit this week, the trip produced few substantial results. Bloomberg reported that the two sides agreed to launch a new high-speed rail line in Pakistan; Sharifs’ office said the project would start soon, but the language of the joint statements is more cautious.

In addition, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement noted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s deep concern over security in Pakistan, noting that the growing risk of terrorism has prompted Beijing to consider new investments in the country.

Sri Lanka has a new airline: For years government-owned SriLankan Airlines was the country’s only international carrier, but last month privately owned FitsAir was launched. The new airline will offer initial flights to Dubai; Male, Maldives; and Trichy, India. He is also considering domestic flights in the near future.

The fact that the airline has managed to get started in the midst of Sri Lanka’s acute economic crisis is impressive. In a recent interview, FitsAirs Vice President Peter Hill noted that travel demand was increasing as the pandemic receded and the airline had reached an agreement to import aviation fuel so as not to have to use currencies.

Still, it’s unclear how many Sri Lankans will choose to use the airline. Hill describes the airline as affordable, but he also cites a $370 round-trip fare to Dubai, a seemingly high cost for residents of a country experiencing one of the world’s worst economic crises.

