Worried about Xi Jinping’s return to power, Tiger Global suspends investment in Chinese stocks: WSJ – Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), DiDi Global (OTC:DIDIY)





Global Tiger Managementa longtime Chinese investor, reportedly suspended investment in Chinese stocks as the company reviews its exposure to the country following Xi Jinping historic re-election for a third term, the Wall Street Journal reported. Geopolitical tensions: Tiger executives, including the founder Charles ChaseColemantold others that the re-election of President Xi and his selection of loyalists for the leadership of the Communist Party could lead to rising geopolitical tensions and that the country’s zero-COVID policy could continue, the reportsaid citing sources. Also Read: Best Brokerage and Investment Apps Tiger had reduced his exposure to Chinese stocks, focusing on a smaller set of companies he understood well and believed in, the report said, citing people familiar with the move. High valuations at the start of 2021 were also a reason, he added. The company further reduced its hedge fund exposure to China to mid-single digits upon entering the Communist Party congress, according to the report. After the Chinese stock sell-off, Tiger refrained from buying stocks as executives told clients they were looking for opportunities in India and the South Pacific, according to the report. Bets on China: Tiger has minted billions investing in China-focused versions of US internet companies. One of Tigers’ first investments was in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABAwhich came out with its IPO in 2014. The company’s most successful bet in China was a $200 million investment in JD.com Inc. J.D.according to the report which adds that Tiger also bet in Didi Global Inc. DIY. Read more : Alibaba and Nio Stocks Rise: Hang Seng surges more than 3% as tech and EV rally outweigh COVID-19 concernss

