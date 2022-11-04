Iowa Republicans rally with former President Trump in Sioux City





Republicans rallied in northwest Iowa alongside former President Donald Trump less than a week before the midterm elections. Former President Donald Trump held the rally in Iowa to show support for incumbent Iowa Republican candidates Governor Kim Reynolds, who was elected in 2018 and was Iowa’s first female governor elected , and Senator Chuck Grassley, who is in his seventh term. after being elected in 1980. All the Republicans present on Thursday believe that this election is extremely important. “You have to go out and talk to your friends, your neighbors, everyone you know, because you will make a big difference in this race. This is a race that really matters,” the Republican candidate told the attorney general of Iowa, Brenna Bird. Democrats said they weren’t paying much attention to the rally. Instead, they focus on making sure people are ready to vote. In an interview with Iowa Democratic President Ross Wilburn, he insisted Iowa deserved better than they got. Iowa Democrats held a press conference Thursday afternoon and held two rallies. scheduled for tonight. At the same time as the Republican Party meets in Sioux City, the Democratic Party will have Senate candidate Michael Franken in Des Moines. Deidre DeJear, the party’s gubernatorial candidate, will be in Indianola, and Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst will be in Marion. Wilburn said the party’s sole purpose is to get people to vote. “We don’t pay attention to polls. We talk to voters, we want to make sure they’re informed and we try to get them to understand a plan to vote…we don’t want people to be caught off guard by some restrictions that Republican lawmakers and our governor have put in place to make it harder to vote,” Wilburn said. Wilburn and U.S. House candidate Christina Bohannan are joining DeJear in Indianola.

