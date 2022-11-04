GOP House candidate Brandon Williams slams Donald Trump for Jan. 6 attack





Republican congressional candidate Brandon Williams delivered his first public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Thursday for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Williams made his comments during a 22nd congressional district debate with Democrat Francis Conole hosted by WSYR-TV (Channel 9) in Syracuse.

Both candidates were asked how responsible they think Trump was for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

When you’re sitting in that kind of leadership role, your words matter, Williams said, adding that he doesn’t know all the details of what was said that day. But the fact is, as the leader of the free world, we have a 200-year tradition in this country almost unparalleled anywhere in the world to have a peaceful transition of power.

Williams never directly named Trump in his comments. But his rebuke is notable because he previously refused to answer when asked if he believed Trump was responsible for inciting the violent attack.

Later in his response, Williams named President Joe Biden suggesting he shares some of the blame for the state of American democracy.

To have rhetoric that undermines our institutions and 200 years of tradition is not acceptable to our leaders, Williams said. Joe Biden, he called us the enemy of democracy, which is how he describes Republicans these days. Does this sound like the kind of leadership we need that is going to be a unifier? And I think the answer is no.

Conole had repeatedly pressed Williams about Jan. 6 in previous public appearances and suggested his opponent backed the attack.

Williams refused to join Holocaust deniers within his party. He said the 2020 presidential election was not stolen, and he condemned the Jan. 6 violence on Capitol Hill that halted election certification.

Conole said he held Trump responsible for attacking and promoting the lie that the election was stolen. We really need to bring the temperature down here and talk to people who really disagree, he said.

During the hour-long debate, the candidates had one of their most heated exchanges of the campaign on the issue of abortion rights.

Williams opposes abortion rights. But he has always said he would not vote in Congress for a national abortion ban. He said he believed it was a decision that should be left to the states to decide after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Williams said he would allow exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

Conole argued that Williams, by allowing each state to set policy, would allow politicians to outright ban abortion without exception.

It affects women across the country, said Conole, who wants to pass a federal law legalizing abortion nationwide.

Williams replied, I’m not running for Congress nationwide. I am here in New York. He added: If you want to run for office in Alabama or Oklahoma, or some of these other places, be my guest. I’m here in downtown New York.

Conole fired back, Your own state of Texas, where you’re from, prohibits abortion with no exceptions. (National) Right to Life spends thousands of dollars for you in this district. And now you think you’re going to believe you’re going to go to Washington and not vote for a national ban?

Conole noted that 160 House Republicans have already indicated they will vote for a national abortion ban. He suggested that Williams misled voters about his stance on the issue.

I’m calling BS, Conole said. I think you are a danger to the women of central New York and I will stop this madness and fight to restore Roe to the federal level.

Williams replied: It’s politics as usual.

At one point in the debate, the candidates were asked to give one-word answers to a series of questions.

When asked if democracy was in danger in America, Conole said yes and Williams said no.

When asked for one word to describe Biden, Conole replied, Current President. Williams replied, Senile.

When asked to rate the performance of Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, who is retiring from Congress after eight years, Williams gave it a seven on a scale of 1 to 10. Conole gave Katko a nine .

Williams offered a quick reminder to voters: My opponent ran twice against John Katko. Keep that in mind.

Conole noted that Katko declined to give an endorsement in the race, a slight one to Williams, his fellow Republican.

The taped debate will air at 7 p.m. today on WSYR-TV (Channel 9) in Syracuse and WUTR-TV in Utica. It will also be streamed on localsyr.com.

The debate was the third and final public debate before Election Day.

Early voting in the new 22nd congressional district began Saturday and continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.

The district spans all of Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties, as well as the southeastern tip of Oswego County. Williams, of Cayuga County, has promised to move into the new district if elected in November.

