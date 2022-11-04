Imran Khan injured in apparent assassination attempt





Wanted to kill Mr Khan for misleading people, says man believed to be suspect in alleged shooting footage

Wanted to kill Mr Khan for misleading people, says man believed to be suspect in alleged shooting footage

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy was attacked in the east of the country in what his aides said was an overt assassination attempt.

Mr Khan, 70, who was ousted as prime minister in April, had been in a mile-long protest procession for six days, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the roof of a lorry container ships when shots rang out.

Several other people in his convoy were injured and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a suspect was arrested after the attack in Wazirabad, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.

In purported footage of the shooting, broadcast by multiple channels, a man with a handgun is grabbed from behind by one of the people at the rally. He then tries to flee.

TV stations showed a man they said was a suspected shooter, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s. He said he wanted to kill Khan and that he acted alone.

An unidentified man is captured after shooting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others during a march in Pakistan’s Punjab province on November 3, 2022. Photo: Screen grab from video posted on social networks via PTI

He (Khan) was cheating people, and I couldn’t stand it, the suspect said in the video. The Minister of Information confirmed that the images had been recorded by the police.

No one has yet been charged with the attack.

Mr Khan had stirred up large crowds on his way to the capital Islamabad in a campaign to overthrow the government of his rival Shehbaz Sharif.

A member of Mr Khans’ party said there were reports that one person was killed in the attack.

It was clearly an assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he is stable. There was a lot of bleeding, Fawad Chaudhry, spokesman for Mr Khans’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told Reuters. If the shooter had not been caught by people there, the entire leadership of the PTI would have been wiped out.

He wrote on Twitter: It was a well planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the assassin planned to kill Imran Khan and the PTI leadership, it was not 9MM, he was busted with a gun automatic, not two opinions that it was a narrow breakout.

Local media showed pictures of Mr Khan waving to the crowd after being evacuated from his vehicle following the shooting.

He was taken to hospital in Lahore as protesters swept through the streets in parts of the country and PTI leaders demanded justice.

Pakistan has a long history of political violence. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in December 2007 in a gun and bomb attack after staging a campaign rally in the town of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

Her father and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged in the same city in 1979 after being overthrown in a military coup.

PTI colleague Faisal Javed, who was also injured and had bloodstains on his clothes, told Geo TV from the hospital: Several of our colleagues are injured. We learned that one of them died.

Prime Minister Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

Since being ousted by a parliamentary vote, Mr Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring up opposition against a government that is struggling to pull the economy out of the crisis in which the Khan administration l left.

Mr Khan had planned to drive the motor caravan slowly north on the Grand Trunk Road to Islamabad, attracting more support along the way before entering the capital.

I want you all to participate. It’s not for politics or personal gain, or to overthrow the government…it’s to bring real freedom to the country, Khan said in a video message on the eve of the march.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/imran-khan-injured-in-firing-during-pakistan-rally-media/article66091105.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos