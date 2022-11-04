Trump sues Letitia James despite advice from legal team – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing New York Attorney General Letita James of leading a “witch hunt” and violating the former president’s right to privacy in connection with civil action brought by the State against him and three of his children. The New York Times reported a day later that Trump’s own legal team tried to block the lawsuit, calling it frivolous and even warning that it borders on malpractice.

Members of Trump’s legal teams in Florida and New York have reportedly expressed concern that the prosecution will compromise their defense in the New York trial. Sources tell The Times that Alan Garten, the Trump Organization’s general counsel, lambasted Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, the alleged mastermind behind the lawsuit, in an email. Epshteyn was one of the key figures in a plan to provide a slew of surrogate voters to the Electoral College to overturn the 2020 election results in favor of Trump.

The text of the lawsuit indeed reads as if it had been written by a sycophant of the former president. Passages devote abundant prose to praising Trump’s business acumen, including verbiage such as:

“As a private company, nobody knew much about the great business that then-businessman Donald Trump had built, but now it is being revealed by James and to his chagrin. The continuation of the witch hunt that has haunted and targeted Donald Trump since he stepped down from Trump Tower’s “golden escalator” in June 2015 continues. President Trump has built a great and successful business, but a business that nevertheless must be managed carefully, delicately, but powerfully, and the appointment of a political monitor or the interference of a political hack like James who uses this lawsuit for political purposes, would bring great harm to the company, the brand, the employees and its overall reputation. Likewise, it could virtually destroy highly profitable properties in Florida, including the legendary Trump National Doral Golf Club and Resort (one of the most successful in the world), the Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, Florida, the Trump Jupiter Country Club in Jupiter, Florida. , and, of course, one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world, the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Gerald Greenberg, a partner at Florida law firm Gelber, Schachter and Greenberg, told The Times the lawsuit seemed “objectively frivolous.” “I am not aware of any authority that permits a Florida state court to prohibit or otherwise interfere with a law enforcement investigation being conducted by New York State authorities,” Greenberg said.

The lawsuit requested that Trump’s businesses not be placed under the responsibility of a court-appointed independent monitor, a request that New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron decided Thursday not to be granted.

The tone of the Florida case apparently matches the argument being made in New York courtrooms. In court on Thursday, Judge Engoron reportedly described Team Trump’s arguments against James’ request as mostly hot air.

“Today’s decision will ensure that Donald Trump and his companies cannot prosecute the vast fraud we have uncovered and will require the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee compliance within the Trump Organization,” said James in a statement released by his office. “No amount of lawsuits, delaying tactics or threats will stop our pursuit of justice.”

