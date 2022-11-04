Prime Minister Modi congratulates Netanyahu on victory in national elections in Israel





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in Israel’s national elections and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the Indo-Israeli strategic partnership. “Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Netanyahu and his allies won enough seats to form a majority government in Israel’s parliament. The outcome will not only secure Netanyahu’s return, but underscore the country’s rightward shift, NBC News reported. “We got a huge vote of confidence and we are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu told supporters in an early morning speech at a victory rally in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Earlier, Israeli acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid also congratulated former Prime Minister Netanyahu. Lapid told Netanyahu that he had instructed all departments in the Prime Minister’s Office to prepare for an orderly transfer of power. “The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu good luck for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” Yair Lapid said, according to The Times of Israel. Israelis headed to the polls in the unprecedented fifth election since 2019, as the country’s political system has been grounded for nearly four years. The parliament has 120 seats. More than 6.7 million eligible voters cast their ballots in 12,495 ballots, according to figures released by the Central Election Commission. Some 18,000 police have been deployed across the country to prevent fraud attempts, manage traffic and provide security. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, has sought to return to power with his right-wing Likud party and a far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish coalition. Netanyahu had served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years before being ousted in June 2021 by a cross-party coalition led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/pm-modi-congratulates-netanyahu-for-winning-israels-national-elections/1196544/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos