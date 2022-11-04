Imran Khan pulls out the list of 3 attack suspects. PM Sharif, ISI officer among them | world news





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured on Thursday when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle as he led an anti-government rally, adding to political unrest in the country.

The incident happened in the town of Wazirabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province, about 100 km from Lahore, as Khan, 70, was heading towards Islamabad with his supporters to pressure the prime minister’s government Shehbaz Sharif to call early elections. Video footage showed a volley of bullets apparently fired from an automatic weapon as Khan and other leaders of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stood on the roof of the vehicle.

PTI leaders said Khan had been hit in the right leg and was out of danger. Reports say Khan was taken to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore for treatment. Television footage showed an injured Khan saluting supporters after he was shot and then carried in his armored truck.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured after an unidentified gunman opened fire during his protest march in Pakistan’s Punjab province. (PTI Screenshot/Video)

A PTI worker was killed and 13 others, including party leaders Ahmed Chattha and Faisal Javed, were injured in the shooting. A suspect armed with a pistol was arrested at the scene of the shooting after a PTI supporter confronted him.

It was clearly an assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he is stable. There was a lot of bleeding, PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters. Another PTI leader, Faisal Sultan, told reporters in Lahore that X-rays revealed shrapnel from bullets in Khan’s leg and a chip in his shin.

While Pakistani leaders such as Prime Minister Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack, Imran Asad Umar blamed Sharif, the PML-N leader and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) official named Maj Gen Faisal Naseer for being behind the attempt to target him.

Umar quoted Khan as saying he made the accusation based on the information he received. He did not give details. Khan has targeted two army officials in several of his recent public speeches Naseer, who heads ISI’s Directorate C responsible for internal security, and Brig Faheem Raza, the Islamabad sector commander.

A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures following the shooting incident during his long march to Wazirabad, during a protest in Karachi, (Reuters)

Khan enjoyed military patronage in the 2018 general election when he came to power. But his relationship with Pakistan’s powerful military soured after he was pulled out in a vote of no confidence in April. The army launched a merciless attack on Khan last month, taking the unprecedented step of sending ISI chief Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum to a press conference where the former prime minister was accused of having slandered the leaders of the army and of creating divisions within the regime and the people.

Anjum said Khan had offered Pakistani army chief General Qamar Bajwa an indefinite extension in March shortly before the confidence vote. He also accused Khan of secretly meeting with army leaders to ask for help through illegal and extra-constitutional means and then calling the generals traitors.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack on Khan. I condemn the shooting of Imran Khan and his associates and pray for the recovery of the injured, Nawaz Sharif tweeted.

I condemn the incident of shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest terms. I have instructed the Home Secretary to report the incident immediately. I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI President and the others injured, Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

In New Delhi, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi, who addressed a regular press briefing soon after the attack, said the Indian side was monitoring developments in Pakistan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rezaul H Laskar is Foreign Affairs Editor at the Hindustan Times. His interests include cinema and music. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/imran-khan-outs-list-of-3-suspects-for-attack-pm-sharif-isi-officer-among-them-101667495551921.html

